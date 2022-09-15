Students from the Dickinson County Economic Development (DKECD) CEO program heard from Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman Tuesday morning during a tour of the courthouse.
CEO stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 6:56 pm
The focus of the discussion was how Dickinson County assists businesses in the county and the services it provides to businesses and citizens.
The CEO program was developed by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship and is designed to prepare youth to develop entrepreneurial thinking and contribute to their community’s economic development. The CEO program was established in 2020 through the DKEDC, local businesses and education leaders.
The program is a yearlong, two-credit course meeting every weekday. The students have the opportunity to work outside the classroom and learn from real-world business professionals and hands-on learning experiences. They visit businesses across the county to get a behind-the-scenes look at the different industries in the county.
They introduce entrepreneurial concepts to the students who then partake in at least three business ventures to practice and refine their business skills.
The ventures include “Badge Business,” which challenges them to reach out and find resources. “Class Business,” where students develop a business as a team, requiring them to work together to coordinate many different business functions including sales, marketing, accounting, operations and more. “Individual Business” challenges each student to develop their own business as their capstone project.
Near the end of the school year, students present their learnings at two trade shows in the spring with locations in the northern portion of the county and one in the south.
The Dickinson County CEO program facilitator is Brandy Gray, a Solomon High School graduate and now Financial Operations Manager with Supporting Strategies.
This year’s students are from Abilene, Chapman, Herington and Hope high schools. To participate, students must submit a written request for admission, letters of recommendations and complete an entrepreneurial profile.
