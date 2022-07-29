The Central Kansas Free Fair board of directors recently updated their Tobacco Free policy, which now reads: “The Central Kansas Free Fair does not allow the use of tobacco products, including vape and e-cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco/chew on the Central Kansas Free Fair grounds and facilities which include Sterl Hall.” While the fair grounds have been “Smoke Free” for some time, the use of other tobacco products had not been addressed. The fair board is committed to providing a family-friendly environment for all guests and participants in activities at the Central Kansas Free Fair as well as at other events throughout the year.

Through the adoption of this policy, the Central Kansas Free Fair became eligible for custom signage to assist in educating the public. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment approved the signs which were purchased for the fair board by the Quality of Life Coalition, through the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction grant program. The signs contain contact information for free cessation resources for individuals wishing to quit smoking or vaping.

 

