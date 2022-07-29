The Central Kansas Free Fair board of directors recently updated their Tobacco Free policy, which now reads: “The Central Kansas Free Fair does not allow the use of tobacco products, including vape and e-cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco/chew on the Central Kansas Free Fair grounds and facilities which include Sterl Hall.” While the fair grounds have been “Smoke Free” for some time, the use of other tobacco products had not been addressed. The fair board is committed to providing a family-friendly environment for all guests and participants in activities at the Central Kansas Free Fair as well as at other events throughout the year.
Through the adoption of this policy, the Central Kansas Free Fair became eligible for custom signage to assist in educating the public. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment approved the signs which were purchased for the fair board by the Quality of Life Coalition, through the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction grant program. The signs contain contact information for free cessation resources for individuals wishing to quit smoking or vaping.
The Central Kansas Free Fair board appreciates the opportunity to partner with the Quality of Life Coalition, to promote a family friendly atmosphere, during all fair activities.
For more information about the Central Kansas Free Fair, visit their website at www.ckff.net or call 785-263-4570
The Quality of Life Coalition, Inc., serves as a catalyst to promote social, physical, and mental well-being for the residents of Dickinson County, and to foster a thriving environment in which to live, work, play, and learn. For more information visit www.QualityofLifeCoaltiion.org or call 785-263-1550.
The CDRR Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition. Strategies include: reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing youth from using tobacco, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity and improving community nutrition. Learn more about the CDRR Community Grant Program at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/1063/Chronic-Disease-Risk-Reduction-Community
