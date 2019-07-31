Christian Dobbs was crowned King and Jessyka Barten Queen of the Central Kansas Free Fair Monday evening. Picture are, from left, King’s First Attendant Logan Diekmann, Dobbs, Barten, Queen’s First Attendant Hannah Snowball and Queen’s Second Attendant Lauren Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.