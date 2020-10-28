While the city of Abilene will not be closing down Third Street from Walnut to Popular streets as in past years on Halloween, several events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
In the past from 800 to 1,000 trick-or-treaters visited that area on Third and Vine streets between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Halloween which, this year, is on Saturday.
The city commission decided earlier this month that residents should follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
To prevent the spread of the virus of COVID-19, the CDC suggests avoiding high risk activities such as participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door and having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
Here is what the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends:
• Online parties or contests (e.g., costume contests, pumpkin carving)
• Car parades
o Drive-by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate vehicles and drive by judges that are appropriately physically distanced
o Drive through events where individuals remain in vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays
o Drive in events where individuals receive a treat bag (with commercially packaged, non-perishable treats) or take away items from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicles
• For “Trunk or Treat” events, also consider:
o Participating cars should be parked at least 6 feet apart.
o Make individual goodie bags and place them in your trunk so they are not touching. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other attendees and replenish bags or items as needed.
o Carry hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and use at regular intervals.
o Sanitize high-touch areas at regular intervals. Consider having sanitizing wipes on hand.
The following events are planned in Abilene.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat replaces ‘Halloweenie’
The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department will host a Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Abilene Community Center, located at 1020 N.W. Eighth Street.
This is a new alternative to APRD’s annual Halloweenie event which cannot be held this year.
This is an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Put on your costume, pull up in your car, and let the Abilene Parks and Recreation, Abilene Police Department and the Abilene Fire Department give you treats.
This event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss all the fun. All participants must come in a vehicle; no walk-ups will be permitted.
We encourage visitors to dress up and decorate their vehicles. Participants must enter the east entrance and exit the west entrance.
COVID-19 note: This event will be held outside. Please remain in your car at all times. Plan to attend this event with members of your household.
Drive thru Trick-or-Treat at Abilene First United Methodist
The First United Methodist Church youth group will be hosting a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat for the community from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The church is located at 601 N. Cedar, Abilene.
Vehicles should enter the parking lot from Seventh Street and exit onto Spruce Street.
Trick-or-treaters will not get out of the cars. No walk-through traffic please. Youth and adults will be wearing masks and social distancing.
American Legion hosts
‘Safe Night Out for Kids’
The American Legion Riders of James R. Cutler, Post 0039, the Chapter 0039 motorcycles and veterans will have their annual Halloween event “Safe Night Out for Kids,” Oct. 31 on Halloween night at Little Ike Park with candy being distributed there.
Haunted Walk
at Old Abilene Town
A Haunted Cowtown Walk will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Old Abilene Town.
Admission is $5.
So if a family with young children don't have a vehicle thise children are just out. Well I am located at 510 NW 4th and my porch light WILL be on for ALL trick or treaters. Come one come ALL. I have candy for all age groups.
