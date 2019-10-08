A museum rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be held Saturday.
The ceremony is part of the weekend activities in honor of Dwight Eisenhower’s birthday. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with a keynote address delivered by Mary Jean Eisenhower, Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower’s granddaughter. The exhibits will open for public viewing after the ribbon-cutting at noon.
Admission will be free all day. This includes the museum exhibits and boyhood home tours. Tickets for scheduled, guided tours of the boyhood home are required and may be picked up in the Visitors Center or museum lobby.
“This ceremony marks the project as complete, and we are thrilled to celebrate with our guests,” said Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library director.
The project planning and fundraising phases were about a four-year undertaking, with the exhibit renovation beginning in May 2018.
“The exhibits opened on July 29, but we felt it was important to celebrate this significant accomplishment during Eisenhower’s birthday weekend,” added Hammatt.
Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero commented on Eisenhower’s importance in his own life.
“Many Americans felt a special connection to Ike. I did, and the Eisenhower Library found two letters I wrote him. One when I was 10, and included with my letter a toy stuffed elephant for him to share with his grandkids, and one when I was 14, stating, ‘I admire you deeply,’ and asking for a signed photograph,” Ferriero said. “The new museum will offer those who remember Ike, and those who do not, a greatly enhanced opportunity to follow his remarkable career trajectory from ordinary boy to leader of the free world.”
The all-new 25,000 square feet of museum exhibit space at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is now open. Using Ike and Mamie’s own words, the new exhibits are complete with technology and interactive components.
Examine historically significant artifacts and documents from the archives that reveal Dwight’s remarkable life. Follow Mamie as she becomes Ike’s life partner and they venture on “their career.”
Hear Ike’s voice on issues ranging from D-Day to world peace in the new mini-theaters.
Finally, reflect on Ike’s lifetime of public service and his legacy for the future.
