CASA of the 8th Judicial District has been awarded a $4,450 Professional Development Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
CASA of the 8th Judicial District recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The grant will pay for coursework and other costs leaders would otherwise incur to develop the skills to better serve children who have a CASA/GAL advocate.
“This funding will allow staff to receive additional training to help better serve the abused, neglected, and trafficked children who are assigned to our program. We will also be able to share what is learned with our volunteers and community partners.” said Lisa Hatt, executive director of CASA of the 8th Judicial District.
