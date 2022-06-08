The President Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum has added a new, temporary display of art by World War II era comics artist Bill Mauldin.
The Eisenhower Museum has the display until Nov. 27, on loan from the Pritzker Military Museum in Chicago.
According to Director Dawn Hammatt, Mauldin has a unique perspective because he drew comics about and fought in WWII.
“What I find important is how meaningful his cartoons were to the GIs,” she said. “After his cartoons were picked up and put into Stars and Stripes and he had this wider audience, he was really meaningful to the other GIs and that’s what’s important to me.”
Museum visitors can see the progression of Mauldin’s work from his early days, though school, prior to joining the military and then later after he had fought in WWII.
“A lot of times, when we talk about the war, we talk about the war from a leadership perspective,” Hammatt said. “Maybe what’s important — to me — is that guests get maybe a little window into the lives of the everyday soldiers.”
Hammatt and other museum officials learned about the Mauldin display through the Pritzker Military Museum’s marketing program and decided it would be a good fit for the museum because of Mauldin’s direct association with WWII and his service in the United States Army during that time.
“We were immediately attracted to the concept,” Hammatt said. “So we reached out, asked questions, made relationships and decided that we did, indeed, want to borrow it.”
The display is located in the museum’s changing gallery, where temporary exhibits were always displayed prior to COVID-19.
The exhibit can be viewed by all museum visitors whenever the museum is open. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information about the museum, please see https://www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov/ online.
