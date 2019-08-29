CHAPMAN — Last year, it poured in the morning on Labor Day in Chapman.
This year, Monday is expected to be sunny although there is some doubt about the weekend weather.
The 73rd annual Industry Little World Series will start Friday.
Saturday, it’s more ball games with a co-ed slow pitch softball tournament.
Sunday will feature golf and cornhole tourneys, as well as an ax throwing contest.
There will be dancing in the streets with a DJ on Saturday evening and Denims and Lace and Stewart Ray on Sunday evening.
Sunday, dancers may take a break to watch the fireworks at 9 p.m.
But the big Labor Day celebration in Chapman is always Monday, with the parade at 2 p.m., featuring marshals Kyle and Trudy Barker. This year’s theme is “To the Moon and Back.”
Before the parade there are all sorts of things to do.
For kids, the Pedal Pull registration will start at 9:30 a.m., the same time as the Frog and Turtle Races.
The Bark In the Park dog contest will return at 10:30 this year. At 11, kids can dig in the sand for coins.
For adults, there will be a beer garden Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Arts and crafts booths and food vendors will line the downtown streets.
Whatever your interest, there is apt to be a show: toys, antiques tractors, quilts and, of course, cars. The Chapman Car and Motorcycle Show is always a big draw.
Last year only 60 cars registered because of the rain, said Rod Riffel who has organized the show for the past seven years with help of other members of the Chapman High School Class of 1977.
He’s had as many as 150 vehicles show up at 8 a.m. Monday from as far away as Arizona and Indiana, pay their $20 and find a parking spot.
There’s no pre-registration.
“That’s one more thing I’d have to deal with,” Riffel said.
Any vehicle is welcome, Riffel said: antique, restored, custom, rat rod. Accessorizing the cars again this year will be the Sunflower Pin-ups, a group of area women who wear the clothes, makeup and hairstyles of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s for fun and charity.
Awards will be announced at 1 p.m., with a special award from the family of Cary “Bouncer” Dobber who passed away, although his car will be on display.
The funds raised support a scholarship from the Class of ’77, Riffel said, and the Dobber family also has contributed to that.
This year, though, Riffel has organized a second fundraising effort for one of the Sunflower Pin-ups.
Kimberly Richardson, aka pin-up Kimberly Dawn of Chapman, had a heart transplant this spring and funds raised will help Richardson with her expenses.
Attendees can bid on two silent auction items, a gumball machine full of gumballs and a unique lamp that Riffel struggled to describe. It incorporates a hula dance, a lard tin and repurposed mechanical elements.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle, Riffel said, with the proceeds from that going to Richardson and the winner.
