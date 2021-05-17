Cars N Coffee in downtown Chapman

Despite the looming threat of rain approximately 20 vehicles came to downtown Chapman Saturday morning to attend Cars N Coffee, a monthly event sponsored by Ashley Prosser, owner of Kansas Coffee and Ice Cream Store and the Tavern Boutique, according to Rod Riffel, car show exhibitor.
Cars N Coffee began in 2020 and was held only a couple times during the COVID year.
Dash plaques are given to the first limited number of entries each month and Phylliss’ Flowers & More provided corsages for the two pin-up girls in attendance.
Besides the car show, this weekend was also prom and graduation for Chapman High School students.
