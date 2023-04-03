Several times since 1987, the Wichita Model A Club had stopped in Carlton during their road trips. On Saturday, the club made a dedicated trip to Carlton, and the city celebrated their visit by hosting a public lunch for the club.
“Last fall when they came, they came through and it was lunch time,” said Gina Rader, Carlton councilwoman. “We said, ‘Oh, if we had known you guys were coming, we would have hosted a lunch for you.’ They were like, ‘That would be really nice,’ and we said we could do that in the spring. So they coordinated it, told us when they were coming.”
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., nine model A’s lined up in front of the Carlton School Building. Behind them in the parking lot were a few vintage vehicles and tractors from community members.
Closer to 2 p.m., the model A club and some area residents made their way to nine yard signs along Main Avenue in town. Each sign signifies a time the model A club has stopped in Carlton. On Saturday, the club brought two signs. The first was their typical lawn sign to signify their ninth Carlton trip. The second, and much larger, sign replaced a stolen one, Rader said. The sign, reading “In 1986 Nothing Happened Here,” was stolen for an unknown reason. Regardless, the club offered to replace the sign for the city.
“We were on our way to Manhattan in 1987, and one of the guys… he came up through here, checking the road out,” said Donald Grabendike, club member and organizer of the road trips. “He spotted the big sign that (Carlton) had out that said ‘Nothing happened here in 1986.’ He said, ‘Well, we’re going back. His daughter painted the first sign and we planted it in 1987.”
Grabendike said the club has stopped in Carlton nine times, including their visit Saturday, since they started taking their trips in 1982. They take road trips monthly all over Kansas. Grabendike said the club has been to most towns in Kansas and some places in Oklahoma.
“Our car club has probably seen more of Kansas than just about anybody that you’ll ever talk to,” Grabendike said. “You name it; we’ve been there.”
Gina Rader and Darren Rader, city mayor, said Carlton plans on hosting the club and public lunches from now on whenever the club visits.
