Several times since 1987, the Wichita Model A Club had stopped in Carlton during their road trips. On Saturday, the club made a dedicated trip to Carlton, and the city celebrated their visit by hosting a public lunch for the club.

“Last fall when they came, they came through and it was lunch time,” said Gina Rader, Carlton councilwoman. “We said, ‘Oh, if we had known you guys were coming, we would have hosted a lunch for you.’ They were like, ‘That would be really nice,’ and we said we could do that in the spring. So they coordinated it, told us when they were coming.”

 

