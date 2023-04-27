After having heard from organizations around the area that have similar missions as the Cares Coalition, coalition members started zeroing in on how they plan to move forward.
The April 25 coalition meeting had members split into three groups each tasked with addressing a different aspect of the overall plan.
Group one discussed the organizations they heard from, which are focused on helping people find their way out of poverty.
“We decided we would contact the Herington Hearts program because they are already established in Dickinson County,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Dickinson County Community Foundation speaking for the group. “Why re-invent the wheel?”
Members of that group plan to visit with organizers of Herington Hearts to see if similar programs can be replicated in Abilene, Solomon and Chapman.
Herington Hearts gives individualized attention to families, which are struggling to pull themselves out of poverty.
“We liked the Marysville program as well and thought maybe we can … work toward that goal of having all services in one location,” said Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. “But I think you got to start on the outside and zero in.”
In Marysville there is a one-stop location, a former school building, for all the agencies that people can go to with social needs. By having everyone in one building, it is easier for people to find the resources they need.
The second group discussed the CarePortal, an online resource, helps connect families with churches, people and services that can help keep kids out of foster care or return them to the family.
Speaking for the group, Amy Meysenburg with Kids in Crisis, said their first step is to contact more of the churches in the county. For them to set up, a platform for Dickinson County CarePortal needs the buy in from at least five to 10 churches.
“I think we have about five, maybe six,” Meysenburg said.
Then they want to schedule a time for CarePortal representatives to do a presentation so church leadership knows what they are getting involved in. After those steps, they will confirm the churches’ commitment and set up training.
“We like that there’s already an infrastructure of this kind of program out there; we don’t have to start from scratch,” said the Rev. Peter O'Donnell, from St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
The third group was charged with looking at the new online resource guide and determine if it was sufficient or what could improve its effectiveness.
The resource guide was identified as a priority at the Cares Coalition’s first meeting in January. The Dickinson County Community Foundation volunteered their time to compile the guide and set it up online.
Speaking for her group, Renae Riedy, K-State Extension family resource management agent, said they believe the guide, as it is now, is a great start, but to make it more effective, more information is needed on it.
“For example, why would a library be on a list for someone who needed something?” she said. “My first thoughts are if you need a fax, or if you need the internet; that’s not on the list. So, if you didn’t know the library can help you with that … . We’re thinking this has another entirely bigger component of somebody spending the time to figure out what exactly can I get from the Chapman Library? What exactly can I get from this center here or that entity?”
Rather than a list of the agencies and the contact information, the site could have it broken down to what potential services people need.
With a solid direction, the volunteers comprising the Cares Coalition will move forward with their groups toward action over the next month. The coalition will meet again at 3 p.m. May 30 at the Abilene School District office.
