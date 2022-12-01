Two dozen representatives of agencies and organizations that focus on helping people in Dickinson County met for the first meeting of the Cares Coalition on Wednesday.
The coalition is an off-shoot of the former Abilene Cares organization, which met from 2016 through 2019. The meeting’s moderator, Tom Schwartz, gave an overview of Abilene Cares, which started as an initiative of the Abilene School District.
“The administrators in the district at that time got together with Denise Guy who was the superintendent and we just said, ‘We can’t get all of the problems solved that we’re seeing in the families. We need help, the school district can’t do this ourselves,’” said Schwartz, who was an administrator at the time. “Denise and the rest of us put together the idea of, ‘Why don’t we bring in different agencies from the community and the county and see if we can combine all of our knowledge and work together on trying to solve those problems that we saw.’”
For the new group, the city’s name, Abilene, was dropped from the name because organizers will include agencies from all of Dickinson County.
Agencies and organizations represented at Wednesday’s meeting came from several sectors including health and medical, law enforcement, child and family services, local government, schools and religious.
“We all do a great job in our agencies but a lot of times we know what our agency can do, but we’re not sure what else is going on,” Schwartz said. “That’s what this coalition is about, where we can share how we can help each other solve some of these issues of families and children in our community.”
He asked each representative to introduce themselves, and without being verbose, tell the group what their agency’s primary concerns were.
Loretta Jasper from Neighbor to Neighbor and Shelly Alderson, mental health liaison with the Abilene School District wrote them down.
“We are stating a lot of the same things,” said Taylor Haws, community-based services coordinator with Central Kansas Mental Health Center.
Concerns included issues within their agencies, such as funding and shortages, while others addressed what the participants are trying help community members with, such as housing, mental illness, healthcare, feeding families and breaking cycles.
The Rev. Joseph J. Barlau with Faith Lutheran Church made the observation that all the issues fit neatly into one of four categories — physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual.
In reviewing the concerns and touching on how the Cares Coalition can begin tackling some of the hardest issues facing the community several participants pointed out that one of the difficulties is breaking down how they approach people in need.
“This has come up before in previous Community Health Needs Assessment — we’ve identified a lot of issues, and we will likely identify a lot of ways we think they need to be fixed,” said Brenda Weaver, deputy director of health at Dickinson County Health Department. “But we have different tools in our toolbox than these families with needs. We need to be sensitive to what they need to help them do better, not what we think they need.”
“There was somebody that once said, ‘If it’s supposed to be for us and it doesn’t include us, then it’s not about us,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
She also spoke briefly about the Herington Hearts organization, which is successful in addressing some of the generational issues by using mentors. That group takes a holistic approach to working with entire families to help them break the cycle of poverty. Success doesn’t come overnight however.
The group discussed the issues they encounter and started touching on how to begin tackling them. Following the meeting Schwartz said he was pleased with the turn out and the enthusiasm the group has for working together.
“I’m excited because we had so many agencies show up today the first time that we met so I’m excited about the opportunities we have to try to do something positive,” he said.
The group will begin meeting regularly at 3 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month.
