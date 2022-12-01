Cares Coalition

Loretta Jasper, left, with Neighbor to Neighbor and Shelly Alderson, mental health liaison with the Abilene School District, write down what participants at the first Cares Coalition meeting said were their top agencies’ top concerns. The Wednesday meeting was attended by two dozen representatives of area agencies that address social needs.

 Gail Parsons

Two dozen representatives of agencies and organizations that focus on helping people in Dickinson County met for the first meeting of the Cares Coalition on Wednesday.

The coalition is an off-shoot of the former Abilene Cares organization, which met from 2016 through 2019. The meeting’s moderator, Tom Schwartz, gave an overview of Abilene Cares, which started as an initiative of the Abilene School District.

 

