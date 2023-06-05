Cares Coalition members gave updates and discussed the next steps to take on several initiatives designed to help people in Dickinson County who are in need.
Three groups, that were formed last month, spoke about the progress they made in moving forward with initiatives to expand or replicate the Herington Hearts program into other parts of the community, help get the Care Portal up and running in Dickinson County, and make the online resource guide a useful source of information.
Jerry Davis, Dickinson County Sheriff, represented the group that spoke to participants with Herington Hearts. He said their discussions went exceedingly well. In previous months coalition members heard presentations from several organizations around Kansas that are working to reduce poverty in their communities.
They choose to follow up on Herington Hearts because it is successful program, which is already in the county.
“We went through what it would take to get it established,” Davis said. “It’s going to take some time and there’s going to have to be an operating budget established because there’ll need to be some paid positions.”
Elizabeth Weese, director of the Dickinson County Community Foundation and also on the team, said paid positions to replicate Herington Hearts would include a coach, a resource coordinator, a childcare director and a community liaison.
“The program costs about $77,000 in Herington to do, it would probably be right around the same for us,” she said.
Davis suggested that moving forward they look at starting small with providing funds for an administrative assistant and assistant coach who can work with the Herington Hearts staff and begin branching out from there.
The Herington Hearts brings together a limited number of families at a time and works them through several weeks of workshops and lessons to help them pull themselves out of poverty.
The next group to update the coalition was the one tasked with following up with the Care Portal initiative.
Care Portal is an online resource that connects churches and authorized agencies such as schools and the Department of Children and Families to families with immediate needs, which if not met could result in a child being removed from or prevented from returning to their home.
Speaking on behalf of the group, the Rev. Joseph Barlau, with Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene, said when they have firm commitments from at least five churches, which he believes they have, they can move forward and get the training they need.
He said the Care Portal program, while it is church based, it is not doctrine based.
“When we train those first five churches, or however many come on right away, they are all trained together and they’re all facilitators,” he said. “We all work as one. We work as one hand instead of many different hands. We all communicate together to help provide for (the needs of the community.)
He said he hopes to have the training set up sometime in the coming weeks and have the Care Portal go live in Dickinson County. There is no charge for the Care Portal, which is being used in more than 45 counties across Kansas.
The final discussion was about the resource guide, which was one of the first initiatives the Cares Coalition identified as a need when it first met in January.
The guide was created by staff at the Dickinson County Community Foundation. However, Weese made it clear from the start that while her staff could put together the base of the guide, it was only a starting point and they could not devote the time needed to maintain it.
A group of coalition members are working to fine-tune it so it is an effective tool but they too question who will maintain it.
One idea that was floated was to partner with another organization to provide a staff member.
“To really utilize the Cares Coalition Resource Guide, we feel like there needs to be a resource coordinator — somebody who can really understand what the resources are, what services they provide and get those families connected,” said Brenda Weaver, deputy director of public health.
Part of the discussion was about who the guide is directed to — the person who needs help or an agency, which a person in need goes to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.