The Cares Coalition continues to move forward with several projects aimed at helping Dickinson County residents.
Three teams reported Aug. 29 on the progress they have made since the last meeting on the initiatives they are following up on.
Resource Group
The Resource Group, which is working on the development of a functional resource guide, brought estimates for web pages and mobile apps. A web plan was presented for $500 a year. If a mobile app was included the cost jumped to $7,600 a year.
The web plan covers the cost of building the website for 100 members and allow for expansion.
The consensus among the coalition members was to just stick with the web plan.
To raise funds for the resource web page, the group floated the idea of having businesses and agencies decorate Christmas trees or wreaths to be auctioned off during the Christmas Cowtown in Old Abilene Town Dec. 1 and 2.
In addition to raising money for the website the fundraiser could also help the public become more aware of the Resource Guide and the Cares Coalition.
The money raised by this activity would go toward payment on the website plan and would help the public become aware of the resource website and the Cares Coalition.
CarePortal
The CarePortal, an online resource that connects families and children in need with those who can help, is on track to going live in Dickinson County but there are still action items, which need to happen.
As of the Aug. 29 meeting, there were four churches, Emmanuel, Faith Lutheran, St. Andrew’sCatholic and Trinity Lutheran) signed up and committed to participating, there needs to be five.
Two other churches have expressed interest but were not yet enrolled.
Once the five-church minimum is reached CarePortal personnel will conduct training for the point-persons from each church.
Abilene Hearts Core Community
Three members of the Abilene Hearts Core Community team, Elizabeth Weese, Cares Coalition member; Amy Marsh, Abilene Hearts coach; and Beki Robbs, Abilene Hearts resource coordinator; attended the Core Community statewide meeting in Hutchinson.
The team is eyeing a January start for the first 20-week course, which walks families through the process of moving out of poverty. The team has the needed curriculum and are in the process of preparing the course materials, securing a site and finalizing details for the first class of participants.
Participants will meet on Monday nights and dinner from the community meal will be delivered to the site for the families. After they have time to eat and visit, daycare services will be provided for the children and the parents will move forward with the curriculum.
The next Cares Coalition meeting is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the USD 435 board room.
