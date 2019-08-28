Kyler Tyler powers his cardboard box boat across the pool at Great Life Golf and Fitness Tuesday morning. Students at Abilene Middle School were given the same amount of cardboard from boxes and a roll of Duck tape with the task of building a floatable boat as part of a science project.
