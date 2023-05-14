The Holm Automotive Center parking lot was filled with vehicles Saturday, but they weren’t for sale. About 225 people put their vehicles on display for the annual Holm Automotive Car & Truck Show, which ended with a parade down Buckeye Saturday.

“We are just honoring the legacy of the automobile here and the people and the stories and giving them a chance to have a venue to show us the things they love to do and love to show off,” said Tim Holm. “What better of a place to do it than right here in the heart of America — Abilene.”

 

