The Holm Automotive Center parking lot was filled with vehicles Saturday, but they weren’t for sale. About 225 people put their vehicles on display for the annual Holm Automotive Car & Truck Show, which ended with a parade down Buckeye Saturday.
“We are just honoring the legacy of the automobile here and the people and the stories and giving them a chance to have a venue to show us the things they love to do and love to show off,” said Tim Holm. “What better of a place to do it than right here in the heart of America — Abilene.”
The vehicles represented an assortment of vintage to newer cars, trucks and motorcycles.
One of the more unique vehicles on display was a 1954 Gebruder Ihle micro car, which Sotheby’s Auction House describes as, “Extremely rare and collectible.”
“That car is only one of five left in the world,” said its owner Robert Bean, from Great Bend. “I actually found it in a shed outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma — it was a barn find.”
He said neither he nor the person he bought it from knew just how rare the vehicle was when he bought it for $2,000.
At the end of the show several awards were given out including People’s Choice, which went to Norris Peterson, Jr., of Solomon who showed his 1933 Plymouth Coupe.
While Peterson may have won the People’s Choice, 5-year-old Breckyn Loader was more impressed with the, “Red one with the lights,” she said referring to the 2022 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD the Ty Prosser, from Chapman, brought to the show.
“It’s got a five-inch lift, 2214 wheels, 35-inch tires,” Prosser said. “Everything is painted to match. Everything is ceramic coated — full custom lighting, switchback lighting, Starlight headliner.”
He said he bought the truck new and slowly started adding to it.
It was a smaller red vehicle that caught the eye of Bob Cooper, 13, of Abilene. He said he liked seeing the older cars and some of the newer ones too but it was the Camaros that had his attention.
“I really like that red one,” he said. “I like the red and black design.”
Although his and Breckyn’s favorite vehicles did not win an award, Abilene Mayor Trevor Witt was able to choose his favorite. The Mayor’s Choice trophy went to Tom McGavran, from Minneapolis, who was there with is 1957 Chevy Belair Convertible.
“I’m partial to convertibles just because I’m so tall,” Witt said. “I know I can always fit in a convertible.”
While attendees wandered about and the car owners visited with each other and the guests, the band EZ Pieces from Topeka provided live entertainment.
“It’s been a real good turnout, everybody’s having fun, and the weather’s been great,” said Deb Foltz, Holm Automotive administrative assistant.
The annual car show is also a fundraiser. This year the money raised will go to Kendra Ryser of Beloit. Ryser is the sister-in-law of Holm Automotive Center employee Chuck Loader and she is battling colon cancer.
Just prior to the parade and end of the show, awards were presented to:
Best Chevy – Steve and Janney Duncan, Topeka, 1959 Chevy Impala
Best Ford – Dave and Claudette Laurie, Manhattan, 1934 Ford 3-window Coupe
Best Mopar – Swede Swenson, Chapman, 1970 Dodge Challenger RT
Best Rat Rod – Larry Dobkin, Salina, 1948 Chevy Panel
Best Motorcycle – Jeremy Cook, Ogden, 2014 Harley Street Glide
Best Import – Dale Wilson, Salina, 1964 Volkswagon Bug
Best Truck – Kimpton Robson, Abilene, 1977 Chevy K-10
Best Car – Bill and Carolyn Erickson, Salina, 1965 Pontiac GTO
People’s Choice – Norris Peterson, Jr., Solomon, 1933 Plymouth Coupe
Mayor’s Choice – Tom McGavran, Minneapolis, 1957 Chevy Belair Convertible
Best of Show – Matt and Nicole Dorman, Abilene, 1967 Chevy II Nova SS
