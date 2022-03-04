Kurt Wassenberg is a military veteran from a family of veterans.
His dad fought in Vietnam and he served in the military himself. His son also served in the military.
Wassenberg uses the Cans 4 Kansas Honor Flights to send veterans on honor flights. Honor flights send veterans to Washington D.C. to see memorials honoring veterans such as themselves and to thank them for their service.
Wassenberg’s project helps Kansas veterans afford an honor flight by collecting donated aluminum cans which are then recycled for cash which helps pay for the flights. The project only takes aluminum cans to recycle, though cash donations are also allowed.
He took over the local Can 4 Kansas Honor Flights from Ryan Elder of Hope and has been spearheading it for about six years.
“I’m not doing it to take credit for anything,” Wassenberg said. “My dad didn’t get to go, because he was too sick. He was a Vietnam vet. By the time he wanted to go, we never could get him on a flight because he couldn’t fly. So it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, so now I’m doing whatever I can. I was a vet for 31 years and my son’s been in for 11.”
Wassenberg has help from another person but largely does the project on his own, collecting cans from people who want to donate them.
There is a pickup point where people can drop cans off in Solomon at the Cowboy Weigh. Usually there is also a trailer marked with the Cans 4 Kansas Honor Flights logo at Country Mart in Abilene, but the trailer has been removed as it undergoes some repairs.
The repairs are being done for free by Abilene High School shop class students. It will later receive a free paint job from Amanda Kirby of Salina with paint donated by another supporter. A graffiti artist will revamp the project’s logo and paint it on the trailer once Kirby has finished painting it.
Everything involved in the repairs is being donated after Wassenberg posted on Facebook that the trailer needed repaired. The post blew up with positive support, he said.
This is common. The project has had several trailers donated and though he purchased the current one himself, Wassenberg has received multiple donations from the public that have helped him make up for the cost. He also had banners made by a local business.
This is to say nothing of the many cans donated to the project.
He hopes that, after all the improvements the trailer is undergoing right now, he can take his trailer in parades, to the fair and to other events to drum up interest in the project.
He wants to set up another pickup point for cans in Chapman in the future as well.
For now, the trailer is at AHS until the students finish working on it.
AHS shop teacher Josh Lewis said he decided to have his welding students work on the trailer after Wassenberg asked him to take a look at it.
“Somebody else donated a paint job,” Lewis said. “Before he wanted to do that, he wanted to fix some rusty panels. So I thought it would be a good project for the kids.”
The students are cutting the rusted panels from the trailer and welding new ones in their place, though which they will learn cutting processes, fabrication and welding.
“It’s kind of the gamut of the welding shop,” Lewis said.
Sophomore Gavin Runyon is one of the students working on the trailer.
“It’s not as easy as I thought it would be cutting (the panels) out,” he said. “Because you have to do plunge cuts and stuff. It’s not bad.”
Runyon said he has definitely learned new skills from working on the trailer.
Runyon’s classmate Kyson Becker is also working on the trailer.
“The most challenging part was cutting the pieces to fit right where you could weld them in easier,” Becker said.
He said he was grateful for the chance to work on the trailer.
“I think it’s cool that we have the opportunity to work on stuff that’s not just ours, so that we’re trusted with it,” Becker said.
After they’re done, Kirby will paint the trailer.
She recalls seeing the Facebook post about the trailer needing repairs.
“My grandma was a Sergeant 1st Class in the Air Force,” Kirby said. “My dad was a Staff Sergeant in the Army and my stepmom is a Staff Sergeant in the Marines. So I can’t help but advocate for those who fought for us to have the right to advocate, you know?”
This respect is what inspired her to volunteer her time.
While her dad has never been on an honor flight and doesn’t want to, but he does respect and support the flights and their mission, she said. She spoke with him about Cans 4 Kansas Honor Flights and received his blessing.
“I’m super excited to see that this gets finished,” Kirby said. “I really am. I can’t wait for the finished product.”
The hope is that the entire project will be wrapped up by the end of March and the trailer will be back in commission.
Wassenberg said last year the project sent 13 veterans on honor flights. His goal was 10.
This year he hopes to send 20 veterans on honor flights.
“We do almost as much as the community of McPherson does,” he said.
The money goes to an organization in Hutchinson which then uses the funds to help send Kansas veterans on their honor flights.
“We don’t gain anything out of it,” Wassenberg said. “It’s just helping veterans.”
