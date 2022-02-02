The Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower Presidential Libraries are currently seeking research proposals for the 2022 World War II Emerging Scholars Symposium.
“We’re really excited about (working with Roosevelt and Turman libraries),” Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Director Dawn Hammatt said. “When we transitioned to online programming for the pandemic, we learned so much and this online platform has really allowed us to enter into these partnerships that we wouldn’t necessarily be able to do previously if we were all in person…So this online virtual platform has really allowed us to develop these sorts of partnerships. We’ve learned an awful lot about how to work together to create excellent programming for our community.”
For those interested in submitting a research proposal, email submission packets will be accepted at andrea.murphy@nara.gov with the subject line D-Day Symposium until April 23. Submission packets should include presentation abstract, applicant contact information, education status and academic goals summary. Those selected to present will be contacted by May 12 and will receive a modest honorarium.
Emerging Scholars
The libraries open the submissions for any emerging scholars who need a platform to showcase their WWII specific research without the confines of academia.
“We wanted to give a platform to the emerging scholars who might need an outlet for their research,” Hammatt said. “First of all, you have to be an emerging scholar. We don’t have a definition around that because you might be an emerging scholar at 50.”
Theme
“All the rest of us — you and me and even the thousands of soldiers behind the lines in Africa — we wanted terribly yet only academically for the war to be over. The front-line soldier wanted it to be terminated by the physical process of his destroying enough Germans to end it. He was truly at war. The rest of us, no matter how hard we worked, were not. Say what you will, nothing can make a complete soldier except battle experience.” — Pulitzer Prize winning American journalist and World War II war correspondent Ernie Pyle
Pyle’s work “Here Is Your War” helped the Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower Presidential Libraries decide the theme for the 2022 Emerging Scholars Symposium. The research topics should examine the “reporting of the war from the front, news of home to those fighting and war propaganda that helped unite the two.”
“Our goal is to enhance the future of WWII scholarship by examining lesser-known topics and showcasing new and emerging scholars,” Hammatt said.
