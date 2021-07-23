After being cancelled last year, the Central Kansas Free Fair is back and filled with activities for the whole family.
C.K.F.F. President Joe Hawk and Vice-President Elizabeth Forsyth want to remind people that the fair is back in full swing and to come support when you feel comfortable.
The changes for 2021
Wood craving & arm wrestling were retired last fair season and this year people can participate in the new cornhole tournament. 16 doubles teams will compete for the first prize. For those who want participate, you must register by Aug. 1.
Dickinson County, currently, will still be using the Sterl Hall, so events will be moved primarily to the Rec Center.
Another big change comes with tickets, visitors can purchase an advance ticket till midnight on Aug. 3 for adults $10 and youth (4-10) $7. After advance sales are over, people must pay $13 at the gate.
Visitors can purchase tickets at different locations in Dickinson County or online with a transaction fee of $2.
Two favorites
Hawk and Forsyth shared their fair favorites for first-time fair goers.
Food?
Hawk: Load Naoches
Forsyth: Funnel Cake
- Activity?
Hawk: Demolatio Derby
Forsyth: 4-H shows
Pre-Fair Schedule
July 27
4-H Dog Show
Location: Armory
Time: 8 a.m.
July 29
4-H Cat Show
Location: Armory
Time: 6:30 p.m.
July 30
Favorite Food Show
Location: Thunder Stuck Bumpers
Time: 5 p.m.
July 31
Horticulture Judging Contest
Location: Abilene High School
Abilene Shootout-Modified Truck & Tractor Pull
Location: North of Recreation department
Antique Tractor Pull – 5 p.m.
Modified Truck & Tractor Pull – 6:30 p.m.
Gate admission: adults - $12, youth (6-12) $5
August 2
4-H Fashion
Location: Emmanuel church
Time: All day
King/Queen Coronation
Location: Emmanuel church
Time: 7 p.m.
Rodeo Belt Buckle Auction
Location: Shockey & Landes building
Time: 7 p.m.
Fair Week Schedule
August 3
Conference Judging
Starts 9 a.m.
Walk-in Judging for Photography and Family & Consumer Science
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
August 4
4-H Foods
Starts 12 p.m.
4-H Clothing Construction and Fiber Arts judging
Starts 1 p.m.
Entry Time for Open Class Entries (except crops, floriculture, horticulture and foods)
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Great Plains Amusement Carnival opens
Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
PRCA Bulls-N-Broncs & Barrels
Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 5
4-H/FFA Animal shows
Equine – ponies followed by horses
Time: 8 a.m.
Rabbit
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Poultry
Time: 9 a.m.
4-H banners
Time: 9 a.m.
Horticulture Judging
Time: 10 a.m.
4-H/FFA Floriculture
Time: 12:00 p.m.
4-H/FFA Corps
Time: 1 p.m.
“Rounding Up 75 Years of Rodeo: A Wild Bill Celebration” Parade
Start at Abilene High School and goes through downtown
Time: 4 p.m.
Followed by Chapman FFA BBQ
Great Plains Amusement Carnival
Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
New Building Opening at Fairgrounds
Time: 6:30 p.m.
75 PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo
Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 6
4-H/FFA Beef
Time: 8 a.m.
4-H/FFA Meat Goat
Time: 3 p.m.
4-H/FFA Sheep
Time: 5 p.m.
4-H/FFA Market Lamb
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Great Plains Amusement Carnival
Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
75 PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo
“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night
Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 7
4-H/FFA Swine
Time: 8 a.m.
4-H/FFA Dairy Cattle
Time: 8:30 a.m.
4-H Bucket Calf
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Ag-Olympics (Beef Tie-out Area) follows
Great Plains Amusement Carnival
Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
1st annual – CKFF Cornhole Tournament
16 double teams
Time: 7 p.m.
75 PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo
Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 8
Community Cowboy Services
Time: 7 a.m.
4-H/FFA Livestock judging contest
Registration: 9:30 a.m.
Round Robin
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Great Plains Amusement Carnival, last day
Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Demo Derby: Semi Stock, Bone Stock & Power Wheels
Time: 7:30 p.m.
August 9
4-H/FFA Livestock sale
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Sale order: swine, sheep, meat goats and beef
Youth (13) Pedal Power Pull
Registration: 5:30 p.m.
Starts: 6:30 p.m.
Demo Derby: Semi Stock Bone Stock, Compacts, Mini Vans, Power Wheels & Team Finals
Time: 7:30 p.m.
To learn more about prices, activities, parade list, open class registration and more, please visit ckff.net.
