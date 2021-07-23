Hot funnel cakes for fair season

To celebrate another wonderful summer, the Central Kansas Free Fair is back after canceling last year due to Covid-19. Visitors and residents get to enjoy a nice warm funnel cake under the summer sun this year. 

 Photo Courtesy of Jean Bender

After being cancelled last year, the Central Kansas Free Fair is back and filled with activities for the whole family. 

C.K.F.F. President Joe Hawk and Vice-President Elizabeth Forsyth want to remind people that the fair is back in full swing and to come support when you feel comfortable. 

The changes for 2021

Wood craving & arm wrestling were retired last fair season and this year people can participate in the new cornhole tournament. 16 doubles teams will compete for the first prize. For those who want participate, you must register by Aug. 1. 

Dickinson County, currently, will still be using the Sterl Hall, so events will be moved primarily to the Rec Center. 

Another big change comes with tickets, visitors can purchase an advance ticket till midnight on Aug. 3 for adults $10 and youth (4-10) $7. After advance sales are over, people must pay $13 at the gate. 

Visitors can purchase tickets at different locations in Dickinson County or online with a transaction fee of $2. 

Two favorites 

Hawk and Forsyth shared their fair favorites for first-time fair goers. 

Food?

Hawk: Load Naoches 

Forsyth: Funnel Cake  

- Activity?

Hawk: Demolatio Derby 

Forsyth: 4-H shows 

 

Pre-Fair Schedule 

July 27

4-H Dog Show 

Location: Armory 

Time: 8 a.m. 

July 29 

4-H Cat Show 

Location: Armory 

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

July 30 

Favorite Food Show 

Location: Thunder Stuck Bumpers 

Time: 5 p.m. 

July 31 

Horticulture Judging Contest 

Location: Abilene High School 

Abilene Shootout-Modified Truck & Tractor Pull 

Location: North of Recreation department 

Antique Tractor Pull – 5 p.m. 

Modified Truck & Tractor Pull – 6:30 p.m. 

Gate admission: adults - $12, youth (6-12) $5 

August 2 

4-H Fashion 

Location: Emmanuel church 

Time: All day 

King/Queen Coronation 

Location: Emmanuel church 

Time: 7 p.m. 

Rodeo Belt Buckle Auction

Location: Shockey & Landes building 

Time: 7 p.m. 

Fair Week Schedule 

 

August 3 

Conference Judging 

Starts 9 a.m. 

Walk-in Judging for Photography and Family & Consumer Science 

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

August 4

4-H Foods 

Starts 12 p.m. 

4-H Clothing Construction and Fiber Arts judging 

Starts 1 p.m.

Entry Time for Open Class Entries (except crops, floriculture, horticulture and foods) 

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Great Plains Amusement Carnival opens 

Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

PRCA Bulls-N-Broncs & Barrels  

Time: 7:30 p.m.

August 5 

4-H/FFA Animal shows

Equine – ponies followed by horses 

Time: 8 a.m.

Rabbit 

Time: 8:30 a.m. 

Poultry 

Time: 9 a.m. 

4-H banners 

Time: 9 a.m. 

Horticulture Judging 

Time: 10 a.m.

4-H/FFA Floriculture 

Time: 12:00 p.m.   

4-H/FFA Corps 

Time: 1 p.m. 

“Rounding Up 75 Years of Rodeo: A Wild Bill Celebration” Parade 

Start at Abilene High School and goes through downtown 

Time: 4 p.m. 

Followed by Chapman FFA BBQ 

Great Plains Amusement Carnival

Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New Building Opening at Fairgrounds 

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

75 PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo 

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

August 6 

4-H/FFA Beef 

Time: 8 a.m.

4-H/FFA Meat Goat 

Time: 3 p.m. 

4-H/FFA Sheep 

Time: 5 p.m. 

4-H/FFA Market Lamb 

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

Great Plains Amusement Carnival 

Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

75 PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo 

“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night 

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

August 7 

4-H/FFA Swine 

Time: 8 a.m. 

4-H/FFA Dairy Cattle 

Time: 8:30 a.m. 

4-H Bucket Calf 

Time: 4:30 p.m. 

Ag-Olympics (Beef Tie-out Area) follows 

Great Plains Amusement Carnival 

Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

1st annual – CKFF Cornhole Tournament

16 double teams  

Time: 7 p.m. 

75 PRCA Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo 

Time: 7:30 p.m.  

August 8 

Community Cowboy Services 

Time: 7 a.m. 

4-H/FFA Livestock judging contest 

Registration: 9:30 a.m. 

Round Robin 

Time: 3:30 p.m. 

Great Plains Amusement Carnival, last day  

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Demo Derby: Semi Stock, Bone Stock & Power Wheels 

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

August 9 

4-H/FFA Livestock sale 

Time: 9:30 a.m. 

Sale order: swine, sheep, meat goats and beef

Youth (13) Pedal Power Pull 

Registration: 5:30 p.m. 

Starts: 6:30 p.m.

Demo Derby: Semi Stock Bone Stock, Compacts, Mini Vans, Power Wheels & Team Finals 

Time: 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about prices, activities, parade list, open class registration and more, please visit ckff.net

 

