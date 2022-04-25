Pat MacDonald, known nationwide by her pen name Patricia Davids, had her most recent novel — Mistaken for His Amish Bride — come out in March. Another book will come out this October.
MacDonald, who lives outside Enterprise, has made a name for herself as a prolific writer in the inspirational romance genre.
She began writing with intent to publish back in 1996 and sold her first book in 2004.
“Since then, I’ve published 43 or 44 more books,” MacDonald said.
She has sold more than 3 million books in her career.
Among her books include a series of stories taking place at Fort Riley talking about the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, which still exists today, and a series of Amish-themed romance novels.
She started out just wanting to publish a romance novel.
MacDonald said she landed an agent early on in her career — Pam Hopkins of Hopkins Literary Associates of Rochester, New York.
MacDonald found her through her association with a writers group. She belonged to the Wichita Area Romance Writers which is part of national organization Romance Writers of America.
“(Hopkins) took me on very early and it took us seven years to sell my first book,” she said. “It wasn’t like I was an overnight success.”
MacDonald started out writing secular contemporary, romance novels, but met with pushback from publishers because her heroes weren’t mean enough. In the late 1990s and early 2000s it was common in romance novels to see rapists and otherwise cold, cruel men depicted as heroes in romance novels.
“While I was getting good feedback from editors, they were all saying the same thing,” she said. “‘Your hero’s just too nice a guy.’”
After hearing a Christian romance writer from the Hesston area speak at an event, MacDonald and her agent decided to “send the books where they like nice people,” MacDonald said.
It was both Hopkins’ and MacDonald’s first foray into Christian fiction, but they would succeed. They revised MacDonald’ manuscripts to be Christian in nature and sent them out. She was met with rejection from publishers until the head editor at Steeple Hill which was part of Love Inspired.
The editor liked MacDonald’s voice and writing, but wanted lots of revisions before she would consider publishing one of her books. MacDonald received a letter requesting three pages of changes the editor wanted to see.
“It had taken me almost two years to write that story,” MacDonald said.
She weighed the paycheck that would come with publication versus her artistic vision and decided she wanted the money.
“I don’t write for the sheer love of writing,” she said. “I write because it’s an income for me. In my career, I was a neonatal nurse taking care of premature babies. So I had a very emotionally satisfying career and it was pretty hard sometimes. And writing was just sort of escapism for me. Reading romance and then writing romance.”
Because she had the satisfaction of her nursing career, she was able to make the sacrifice of, as writers sometimes say, “murdering her darlings” and chopping up her book to satisfy the publisher.
She has had a satisfying career as a novelist ever since.
Though the romance genre as a whole has since seen the light when it comes to abusive male characters presented as heroes — it’s not such a common trope anymore — MacDonald does not see herself ever switching from inspirational fiction.
She was never very good at “the sexy stuff” to start with, she said.
When MacDonald had the chance to try her hand at Amish fiction — which was a growing genre thanks largely to Christian author Beverly Lewis — she agreed.
MacDonald was unsure at first due to her own lack of experience with Amish culture, but realized many people who write in the genre are not Amish themselves.
“I thought, ‘well, if I’m going to write an Amish book, it’s just going to be a Patricia Davids story with Amish characters,” she said.
MacDonald wrote a series of three Amish books for her publisher and the day after she turned the last manuscript in, her publisher asked for more.
“They said they want more and I said ‘it’s nice to want,’” she said. “I had had to go back to work full time. My husband was disabled. And so I said, ‘well, in a couple months, I’ll have another story ready for them.’”
She received a call the next day saying that one more Amish book wouldn’t be quite enough. The publisher offered her a three book contract. If she agreed, they would throw in a fourth book.
MacDonald said if the publisher printed her cowboy romance as the fourth book — a manuscript they had taken two years prior but not published yet — she would agree to the deal.
And she did — but the deal quickly turned into four Amish books.
She ended up requesting the rights to her cowboy romance back and has written Amish romance novels ever since.
“I became amazingly popular in the early part of the genre when it wasn’t slathered with people writing Amish stories,” she said. “That’s all that my publisher wanted to see from me and still that’s all they want to see from me. And that’s really all my readers want to see from me, too. They’re really not interested in branching out.”
So she carved out this niche for herself.
MacDonald sometimes grows tired of writing Amish books, in part because she could branch out if she wanted. She has a medical background and grew up in a farming community, having graduated from Chapman High School and could write all kinds of things based on those experiences.
But her Amish books are popular enough that she doesn’t want to quit just yet. Right now, she’s happy making a living from her writing.
“If you’re in it for the money or if you’re in it for what you want to write, that’s your choice,” MacDonald said. “Harlequin is a marvelous publisher to write for. They have gotten some bad publicity and their contracts are boilerplate. There’s not a lot of — in fact, there’s no wiggle room — when you first start writing for them.”
Harlequin does not require an agent, she said, and so sometimes writers may enter into contracts with the publisher that aren’t great for them.
But MacDonald started out with an agent who she felt always had her back. And as writers move up the ladder, the contracts get better, she said.
Plus, when her husband died unexpectedly and then later when she and her dad both caught COVID-19 leading her to miss deadlines, Harlequin was patient with her.
“I like writing for them,” MacDonald said.
She is retired from nursing puts out between three and four books a year.
MacDonald said she tends to procrastinate.
“I try to put out a book every four months,” she said. “I will spend a month getting a proposal ready — the first three chapters and a synopsis of the story — and then I’ll spend two months doing anything else including cleaning the toilet. And then I will break my neck to try to get my book done before the deadline. And then four weeks after the deadline, I’ll turn it in … When I get in the zone, it’s marvelous. But sometimes it’s really hard to get in the zone.”
It has been wonderful to earn a living in her pajamas, though, and to do it at her own pace.
She believes she would be more successful with more structure and more motivation.
“I need somebody to crack the whip over me and my editor doesn’t crack the whip,” MacDonald said. “My agent occasionally urges me on, but I used to have critique partners that would crack the whip and I would get a lot more done. But sadly those relationships have gone by the wayside over the years and so now it’s just me and my dog. And she doesn’t care if I’m playing solitaire or if I’m writing a story. She just wants to sleep between my feet when I sit in my recliner to write.”
Speaking of animals, she enjoys writing pets and children she knows into her stories. MacDonald has two indoor cats and one of them — Weeble — made it into her most recently published novels, wobbly kitten syndrome and all. A past dog, Sadie, has made it into several books.
Harlequin also has a reissue program where she her books can be reprinted alongside someone else who also writes Amish fiction. Though Love Inspired books have a 28-day shelf-life, all her books can be found in ebook format on Amazon.
Things have changed in the industry over the years. When she started writing for Harlequin’s Christian romance imprint — the Love Inspired line — which she still writes for, MacDonald said most of her books were sold via a subscription service. People would sign up for a subscription and receive a small box of three or four short romance novels each month until they canceled the service.
When the economy crashed in October of 2008, however, many people lost their disposable income and began canceling their subscriptions.
“When that kind of volume started to return, the internet was popular and there were more choices for people to read,” MacDonald said.
The subscription service didn’t take off for Harlequin as it had prior to the recession, so the publisher changed its marketing tactics.
The publisher survived and later Harlequin was sold to Harper-Collins which owns it now.
MacDonald said none of this changed too much on her end, though it changed the marketing strategies and how the publisher used the internet to find readers.
She said she does “not do very well at self-promotion” so a change in marketing tactics had no real impact on her.
New writers may deal with a lot of rejection from traditional publishers because the market is full of people who want to write books, she said.
Because the novel market is flooded, even good writers may meet with discouragement. Self-publishing has become popular and sometimes undercuts the value of what she does when someone can put out a free or .99 cent book with minimal expenses.
But MacDonald loves what she does.
“You can face a lot of rejection,” she said. “You need a really thick skin and you need to process your rejection letters if they’re kind enough to reject you. Sometimes you just don’t ever hear back, which is really sad. But persistence and a lot of good luck is what it takes to become published.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.