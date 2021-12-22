During the Dec. 16 Dickinson County meeting, Chuck Scott, director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, reported on information the organization had gathered on installing charging stations for electric vehicles in the county.
For the past couple of months, economic development has been studying infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles and to encourage those with electric vehicles to come.
The organization began its research when the Kansas Department of Transportation created and sent out a grant application for electric vehicle infrastructure. Scott said during a later interview that economic development received the grant and then, in turn, sent it out to people in the county. With some property owners interested in submitting the grant, economic development researched the topic to aid them in filling out the application.
Overall, purchasing and installing charging stations is an expansive endeavor with “multiple levels.” There are two types of charging stations, slow-charging and fast charging. The price difference is between $7,000 for a single slow-charging station and over $40,000 for a single fast-charging station. Overall, the total cost of a fast-charging station for two or three vehicles can be between $150,000 to over $200,000.
The time it takes to charge a vehicle is also a factor to consider. Scott said an average charge time for the fast-charging stations is 30 to 45 minutes. Amenities for travelers to use their time effectively, such as buying food at a restaurant or working on material that requires Wifi, are needed.
“If you get that charging station and you put it into a hub where you want to influence that kind of traveler, then you do have a marketing opportunity there, and you can use that as part of the prong to get them into an area,” Scott said during the meeting.
Scott said by themselves, charging stations are not profitable. When managed correctly, Scott said owners can break even.
“You have to tie it with opportunities. So if you have visitation to look at, we can draw traffic off our main corridors. I think you can be strategic in locating them,” Scott said during the meeting
Scott said electric vehicle owners are “strategic” in planning their travel routes. With help from their vehicle’s geographical information services, owners will plan their route and schedule based on where charging stations are.
Scott said other charging station owners are becoming “elaborate” with their stations. During a conversation with a station manufacturer, Scott said solar panels can be installed as a backup generator in the station’s battery.
“It’s quite elaborate. I’m not an engineer, but boy did I learn a lot in the last 30 to 45 days.”
Scott said that the organization has submitted several grant applications for funding to do so.
Scott said there are several issues that need to be addressed before installing a station. One of the issues the organization is working through is who owns the station if the county installs one on someone’s property.
Since the state of Colorado has built their electric vehicle infrastructure “quite a bit,” Scott said. Kansas is currently studying what Colorado has done, he said.
Scott said about 2 percent of vehicles on the road are electric-fueled. Most places, Scott said, are not taking advantage of the opportunity to market and accommodate those 2 percent. Ultimately, building the infrastructure comes down to whether there is an opportunity the county can take advantage of, Scott said, and whether it’s best to be proactive or reactive. He would rather be proactive.
“If you do, and you’re one of the early adopters, how much more welcomed do those people that have [electric vehicles] feel,” Scott asked rhetorically in a later interview. “So do you want to wait and be reactionary after the fact, or do we want to proactively look at how we could establish a whole identity, environment, welcoming atmosphere if we get out ahead of that curve?”
