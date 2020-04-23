Within a week of the Abilene City Commission approving a new policy involving land in the industrial park area, a business has inquired about expanding.
“We had a land offer for the industrial park area,” Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz told the commission at a study session on Monday.
The meeting was broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page.
At the April 13 meeting the commission approved increasing a business’ investment to $500,000 and to require at least four new employees at $20 an hour to receive free land the city owns along northwest 14th Street.
“This is a unique situation in that they have asked for the free land but if that cannot be done, they have also made an offer for a dollar amount per acre,” Foltz said.
Foltz said the offer is for 7.9 acres.
The commission discussed having an executive session virtually but the meeting would be streamed for the public.
The commission can meet behind closed doors for an attorney/client discussion. However, according to the Kansas Open Meetings Act, the commission must vote on any decision in a open meeting to the public.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the order by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to limit groups to 10 or less and the practice of social distancing, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt outlined procedures for virtual meetings available for viewing by the public. City meetings can be reviewed a www.youtube.com/watch?v=4blZhZbwkCI.
“Because we received an offer, there will be some things that we need to look at and we may not have to go into executive session,” Foltz said. “Whether we do it in executive session or an open meeting, the possible owners can be at the table with us as well.”
Dangerous structures
Three properties viewed as dangerous were reviewed at the study session.
Staff determined that the structures at 206 S.W. Second Street and 413 N.W. Third Street were dangerous. At the April 27 meeting, the city commission may decide to require owners of the properties to either make improvements or demolish the property. The resolution will set a deadline for repair or demolition by the city.
Funds are budgeted in the general fund under demolitions/nuisance abatement. The cost of demolition is assessed against the property through a special assessment tax. However, there is no guarantee of repayment.
Foltz said such is the case of the structure at 404 Cottage.
At a December meeting, the commission gave the property owner of 404 N. Cottage until March 29 to repair or demolish the structure that was considered to be unsafe and dangerous.
It had been damaged by fire and water.
Foltz said owner Cary Stratten of Hutchinson is being sent a letter stating that he must remove any belongings from the building.
“We are getting competitive bids to take that building down,” Foltz said.
The city has spent $950 to clean up overgrown vegetation for which the owner has not reimbursed the city.
“We just need to do what’s next in the process,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall.
“It is happening,” Foltz said.
The commissioners will review similar procedures for the Second and Third street structures.
The structure on Second Street was damaged twice by fire.
“The first time I think they were cooking meth (methamphetamine). The second time was a transient living there that used a heat lamp and caused the fire,” said city Inspector Travis Steerman of the structure on Second Street.
The structure at 413 N.W. Third Street has an exterior brick facade separating from the north exterior wall of the building. Currently, a dumptruck is parked at the location.
