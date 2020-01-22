Burwell, Whitehair turn over shop keys

A long-time veterinarian and a former agriculture teacher received a round of applause during the Jan. 13 Board of Education meeting for teaching ag classes at Abilene High School from August to December.
Mike Whitehair and Jack Burwell were honored by Superintendent Greg Brown who thanked them for filling in first semester.
Whitehair retired in 2018 after spending 44 years working as a veterinarian. Burwell was a former vocational-agriculture instructor and FFA adviser in Chapman USD 473.
Job-sharing
The two men “job-shared” an open AHS agriculture position with Burwell teaching welding as a two-thirds position and Whitehair teaching animal science in a one-third position.
While Abilene administrators had found a certified teacher to take the vo-ag job, that person was not available until January, the start of the second semester.
“We found a very suitable FFA teacher to join our staff, but she was not able to start until spring semester,” Brown explained. “These two guys stepped in and were just remarkable at what they were able to offer our kids.
“You’re not rookies in any way, shape or form,” he told the men.
Right people
When they were hired in mid-August, Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper thanked the school board for allowing administrators “flexibility in hiring practices” which allowed the district to get the “right people in the buildings.”
“To be taught animal science by a veterinarian — what a fantastic opportunity that is,” Brown told Whitehair.
Brown added the AHS students were able to profit from the two men’s experience and work in the field and thanked them again.
“We have special fond feelings for you as well for what you’ve given us this semester,” Brown said.
Whitehair said he was proud to be part of the Abilene school district, noting the experience working with administrators, staff and students was positive.
“We’ve got great students in this community,” Whitehair said. “In my life journey I’ve had lots of things I’ve been able to do, but this ranks up there as one of the most special things and I want to thank you for letting me do that.”
Burwell said he appreciated the administration, especially at the high school.
“Without that, I wouldn’t have been able to get where I was,” Burwell said. “I’ve worked under several different administrations and this is one of the top I’ve worked with as far as teaching at the high school.”
Personnel changes
Several personnel changes have been approved at recent Abilene Board of Education meetings.
During a special meeting Friday evening, the board approved the employment of Brad Nicks as Abilene High School physical education teacher and head football coach. He also will be head track and powerlifting coach and summer weight coordinator.
Vicki Gill was approved as a substitute food service employee and Cory Keller as a substitute teacher.
At the Jan. 13 regular meeting, the board approved the retirement of Debbie Bolton in accounts payable at the district office.
Resignations were accepted from Tracey Kuecker, district office receptionist, Timothy Bailey, AHS evening custodian; and Marjorie Davie, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary Title I teacher.
Heidi Schlesener was approved as an afterschool program substitute and Bryanna Fredericks as a food service substitute.
