Burwell, Whitehair turn over shop keys

Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown (right) shakes hands with retired veterinarian Mike Whitehair during the Jan. 13 Board of Education meeting. Brown expressed the district’s appreciation to Whitehair and Jack Burwell (center), a retired vocational-ag instructor in Chapman, for filling an open vo-ag teaching position at Abilene High School during the first semester of this school year. The two men job-shared the position with Burwell teaching welding and Whitehair teaching animal science.