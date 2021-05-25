This is the second story about the outside museum buildings at the Dickinson County Heritage Center. This story features the Burklund Grocery Store, a mom-and-pop grocery that Joy and Leona Burkland ran for 24 years at the corner of Fifth and Cedar Streets in Abilene.
In a time before big box stores, little corner mom-and-pop grocery stores existed that were operated by the same family for years. One such place in Abilene was the Burklund Grocery Store.
For many who can recall going to the store on Saturday morning with mom, They remember Joy, Leona and Wayne Burklund, and the kindness they showed to everyone who came through their screen door.
Joy Burkland
Born on Jan. 31, 1902, in Holton, Joy E. Burklund lived a pretty good life up until the age of seven years old when his beloved mother, Emily, passed away, leaving her husband to raise their five children.
Joy’s father remarried six years later and he gained a half-sister named Phyllis. Joy graduated in 1920 from Junction City High School. He worked on a paving gang on old route US 40. With a keen interest in cars, his boss presented him with a chance to drive a truck, even though Joy had never driven a truck, or a car, for that matter.
Joy later acquired a job working for the Union Pacific Railroad and went to work in the Salina office as a storekeeper. By 1924 he had saved enough money to purchase a new Model T Ford, which cost him approximately $400. With a new set of wheels to his name, it was time to meet the girl of his dreams. And meeting that girl is what happened to Joy one evening. A friend of Joy’s asked him if he would be interested in going on a blind date with a beautiful red-headed girl in Abilene. With an answer of yes, this led to a courtship with Leona Jeffcoat.
Married life
Soon after the two started dating, he was transferred to the Topeka office. One of the perks of working for the railroad was getting to ride the train for free. Boarding the train to Abilene after work to see Leona continued until the two married on Oct. 9, 1927. Added to this union on May 10, 1929 was their only child, a son named Wayne.
Leona and Joy settled into married life, living in Topeka, Kansas City, rural Junction City and eventually returning to Abilene with their young son.
Leona was an outgoing person who had a lot of friends. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1925, two years later than the rest of her classmates due to a childhood illness.
She eventually became a teacher and then went on to work as a telephone operator. She met the love of her life while sitting on her Granddad Jeffcoat’s front porch.
Stock market crash
By 1930, after the stock market crash, the family of three moved to the farm near Junction City, moving to Abilene the following year to live with Leona’s granddad Jake Jeffcoat.
With the economy not being stable, jobs were scarce. By the spring of 1932, Joy had the idea of opening a little mom-and-pop grocery store.
A $400 loan
Unfortunately, he had no luck getting a loan. His older sister, Edith, worked at a bank in Junction City and was able to loan him $400. With this money, he got a building permit for 28 cents and built a 14-foot x 14-foot store and still had enough money to purchase building materials and a starter round of groceries to sell to customers. The future for this family was looking brighter and brighter by the day.
Wanting to still save as much money as possible, Joy designed the meat, milk and cheese case that went into the store. His neighbors, who were none to excited when he began the building process, went on to be some of his best customers.
Store hours were 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays. During the war years, he began closing on Sunday afternoon, in which he spent time with his son, fishing and camping.
No longer
profitable
By the time 1956 rolled around and with the hustle and bustle of new chain stores, staying open evenings and Sunday’s was no longer profitable and by April 1957 they closed their store for good.
Joy went to work at the J.B. Ehrsam Foundry in Enterprise. He eventually moved into the office working as a timekeeper, a job he held until retiring in 1968.
Leona passed away in 1968 and Joy followed in 1993.
Fond memories of the Burklund Grocery Store are still in the minds of those who grew up in the area and remember shopping there. The old store is now part of the outside museum at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
