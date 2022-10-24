With a large reduction in burglaries, Abilene saw less crime in 2021 compared to 2020. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation recently released their crime index for 2021, which includes crime statistics for Abilene and other communities.
Overall, crime decreased 20.7 percent from 2020 to 2021. 2021 had 65 offenses, and 2020 had 82 offenses. Violent crimes decreased by only one, 11 in 2021 and 12 in 2020.
Property crimes decreased by 22.9 percent. 2020 saw 70 property crimes, while 2021 saw 54. The 2021 total is the lowest property crimes annual total Abilene has had in the past four years. The total has been decreasing each year since 2018, which had 102. Jason Wilkins, assistant police chief for Abilene Police Department, said 54 total equals out to about one per week. Wilkins
“I credit that to a few things. I credit it to high visibility. We expect our officers out in the public, being seen. I’m a firm believer that flashing red and blue lights deters crime,” Wilkins said. “We put a strong emphasis on partnering with our community. Any chance we have, we want to take advantage of educating the community members on how to arm themselves against being the victim of a property crime.”
For violent crimes, 2021 continued the trend of no murder in Abilene from 2020. Abilene has not witnessed a recorded murder since 2007. Abilene had the same number of rapes in both years with a total of two. The KBI recorded no robberies in 2021 and 2020. 2021 and 2020 had similar aggravated assault or battery crime numbers, nine and 10.
For property crimes, 2021 had significantly less burglaries with a 70.8 percent decrease. 2021 had 7 and 2020 had 24. Wilkins said motor vehicle burglaries are the main type of burglary in Abilene.
Two types of property crimes lightly increased. Abilene saw one more motor vehicle thefts in 2021, three, then 2020, two. Arson increased in 2021, as last year saw three crimes and 2020 saw one. Abilene had 44 thefts in both 2021 and 2020.
As some mandates and lockdowns for the COVID-19 pandemic were still in place in 2021, Wilkins said the pandemic did not affect the crime statistics in Abilene significantly. While the department received less calls during that time, the department still dealt with a similar number of crimes as they did in pre-COVID years.
Looking toward the future, Wilkins said he expects to see more property crimes involving technology, such as scams sent via telephone or computer email and stealing of cryptocurrency. While the Abilene police have not dealt with crypto crimes yet, larger police agencies in the start are beginning to receive call about them. Wilkins said the Abilene police receive a call once a week that involves a scam.
“So crime is always evolving, so it’s important that we evolve with it,” Wilkins said.
