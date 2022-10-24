Crime Stats

Abilene crime statistics from 2021 and 2020. Numbers are gathered from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s website.

With a large reduction in burglaries, Abilene saw less crime in 2021 compared to 2020. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation recently released their crime index for 2021, which includes crime statistics for Abilene and other communities.

Overall, crime decreased 20.7 percent from 2020 to 2021. 2021 had 65 offenses, and 2020 had 82 offenses. Violent crimes decreased by only one, 11 in 2021 and 12 in 2020.

 

