Seventeen permits have been issued since Jan. 1 to build new homes in rural Dickinson County.
That’s nearly double from the same time last year when only nine permits for homes had been issued.
“I don’t know if that’s a result of the interest rates being so low or what,” said Dickinson County Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton.
Hamilton made his comments during Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission work session.
So far in 2020, the county has processed 52 building permits, compared to 46 total last year.
Windfarm expansion?
Hamilton also reiterated comments made during the last two commission meetings that his office has not issued any wind farm permits for expansion or otherwise.
The Diamond Vista wind farm is located south of Abilene in northern Marion County. Although it is visible in Dickinson County, no turbines are in the Dickinson County. If Diamond Vista were to expand into Dickinson County it is believed it would be called the Hope Ridge wind farm.
Several residents in the south part of the county have contacted the courthouse in recent weeks asking about county policy regarding wind farms and other questions. Some indicated wind farm representatives had contacted them about leasing property.
“I’m getting calls from people down in Ridge (Township). A couple people have asked after hearing the buzz that something is coming up,” Hamilton said.
He has made several overtures to contacts at Tradewind Energy, the wind farm development company out of Lenexa, but no one has responded, Hamilton said.
The last information Hamilton had from the company was that nothing would happen until at least 2021.
“This year a MET (Meteorological) Tower was supposed to go in, but I haven’t heard anything that it,” he added.
Commissioner Ron Roller said he has heard that some entire farms are being leased.
He asked if a representative from Tradewind could be contacted to visit with the commission.
Hamilton said he could try — assuming someone will call him back.
Homman said he also had made several phone calls to the developer who visited the commission several years ago and that person never contacted him back.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the company probably “doesn’t want to tip its hand.”
“I’m an owner out there. I want to know what’s going on,” Roller said vehemently.
“You probably have more rights as an owner than you do right now as a commissioner,” Homman replied.
Hamilton said it’s possible the company is trying to “get ahead” of any possible concerns or “pushback” by addressing them before applying for any permits.
A smoother
crossing
During the regular meeting Homman told commissioners county asphalt crews completed work Aug. 19 on Northwest 14th and Washington streets, west of Abilene, paving and repairing the railroad crossing, even though it is not the county’s responsibility.
“If you’d been through there the last year or two you would certainly remember it,” Homman said. “It was a memorable experience in your mind as your forehead smacks the top of your vehicle.”
Homman said Burlington-Northern Railroad is responsible to maintain the 25 feet either side of the crossing, but since the company would not repair it, the county “bit the bullet and did it.”
“We had to wait for the railroad to issue us a permit and they had to send somebody out that sits onsite and moves the guys (road crew) back or lets us know when a train’s coming so we don’t get caught, but we did get it done,” Homman said.
Road closing
rescheduled
The Talmage bridge replacement project in the 2700 block of Fair Road will begin in Sept. 14, instead of this past Monday (Aug. 24). The project is being delayed because the contractor, L&M Construction, is finishing up another job, Homman said.
Homman said big LED signs were in place telling people the road will be closed so they will need to prepare for an alternate route.
Traffic will be alerted to the closure from the I-70 interchange at Fair Road and also at K-18 Highway north of Talmage.
Other
• Peterson said he had been contacted by a county resident about a conditional use permit approved earlier this summer for property being used for a pipe refurbishing and storage business at 1118 3400 Ave. The resident had concerns about water, runoff and other issues and wanted assurance that the guidelines of the conditional use permit were in place.
Peterson said the county’s planning and zoning board had held a hearing to address the issue and established a number of requirements. Then, based on those conditional use requirements, county commissioners also held a public hearing and approved the conditional use permit. It was noted the business was using water and no chemicals were involved.
• County crews are preparing to replace a tube and fix a big sinkhole that recently developed when the tube collapsed on 500 Avenue next to the Old Herington Lake. Repairs were delayed because a major fiber optic line, a copper line and a Herington water line ran through the area.
A company was contacted to do the exploratory work and found the fiber optic and copper lines were deep enough that they wouldn’t be an issue and located the water line.
• Homman reported on the county’s purchase cards. At a previous meeting, Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked for a list of people who had been issued cards.
Homman said cards are issued to specific individuals based on their job function. In some departments, the card is issued to the department head, but that is not always the case.
For instance, the appraiser’s office only has one card and appraiser Bruce Wright maintains that; however, in the sheriff’s department the investigators might need to travel for investigations and may need to buy fuel or a meal, Homman said.
The card with the highest limit is used in administration and pays for things like utilities. Since many bills are now paid online the purchase cards are necessary. Homman said he reviews every expenditure each month.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
