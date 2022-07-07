During the July 5 Abilene Commission study session, Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, reviewed the proposed tax levy funds for the 2023 general budget for the city commission. The proposed budget can be found in the agenda online.
Rothchild said he is “happy” with how the numbers turned out for the budget with the influence of all the price rises in the economy. Overall, the entire budget has increased by less than $3 million. Rothchild said city staff refrained from pulling certain items out of the budget to allow the commission to see all the items and give direction moving forward.
Rothschild said city staff added notes to the commissioner’s copies of the budget that do not appear on the budget copy in the study session’s agenda.
Starting with the summary page, Rothchild noted that the general fund mill rate this year has increased by 6.8 percent from last year. The mill rate last year took a “significant decrease,” Rothchild said. Rothchild said the decrease occurred due to how the city budgeted to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the city was under budget for 2020, Rothchild said they shifted the leftover funds into the capital improvement fund to be used toward the Police Department remodeling.
The proposed tax rate for 2023 is 35.826 which is higher than the rates in 2021, 33.976, and estimated for 2022, 28.998.
Debt Service’s proposed mill rate has decreased by 0.293 from this year’s rate. The Library fund is set at the maximum mill levy of 8.22. Rothchild said staff anticipates the library board to request the 8.22 after their budget meeting later this month. The Fire Apparatus fund’s mill rate decreased slightly, Rothchild said. For the Capital Improvement fund, Rothchild said the city will apply for tax credits and place money back into the fund without a significant increase to the mill rate. Rothschild said the budget has a 7.18 percent CPI rise in personnel
Moving to the general fund document, Rothchild started by pointing out sales tax has increased this year by 12 percent currently. Rothchild said he predicts the 12 percent increase will not continue for the second half of 2022, and so predicted the sales tax will lower to an increase of 5 percent. The city budgeted for sales tax for 2023 conservatively at $1.5 million, Rothchild said. The proposed sales tax for this year is $1.62 million. Rothchild also noted the franchise fees budget. Since the franchise fees increased this year by 13 percent, Rothchild said he predicts $820,000 for 2022 and proposed $800,000 for 2023. Rothschild then pointed out that the intergovernmental items are funds that the city receives from the state, liquor control tax and Kansas Department of Transportation. He also explained the transfer item is 5 percent of the revenue generated by the city’s utilities. The miscellaneous items are funds that are not large enough to warrant their own item, such as land leases, crop rental agreements and interest.
Moving onto the summary of expenditures, Rothchild pointed out that the transfers to equipment fund item is to pay for new equipment to replace deteriorating equipment that was discussed during the June 6 study session and to grow the fund for projects and equipment needs scheduled for 2024 or later. The cash forward (2023 column) item for $1 million serves as the general fund reserve balance, which has been at $1 million for the last couple of years, Rothchild said.
Next, Rothchild addressed the general fund detail documents. Rothchild said city staff has included a salary for a new position for facility maintenance under the personnel item in the general government section.
“We don’t currently have just someone who strictly focuses on facility maintenance. Although we all try to catch things as we can and stay on top of them without anyone dedicated to that all the time,” Rothchild said. “We’re starting to see some of the facilities deteriorate in certain areas that we’d like to be able to keep up better that way, hopefully in the long run, we can keep these buildings longer and in better shape.”
The $442,441 personnel item budget includes 40 percent of the facility maintenance position’s salary and other city staff’s salaries. The rest of the new position’s salary is spread out in other budget items, Rothchild said. Rothchild then addressed the operations item in the general government section. The budget for that item is $50,000 higher than this year’s estimated total, $312,300 compared to $259,007. Rothchild said the item increased in part because staff include the funds OCCK, Inc. requested during the June 6 study session for the general public transportation program. He asked the commission to discuss and direct city staff how they feel accordingly about the inclusion of the OCCK funding.
Rothchild then moved onto the Police Department section. He said the section in total has about a $30,000 increase. Out of the $30,000, $10,000 is for increased gas expenses, two new cameras for $2,500 each, $3,000 increase to the training budget and $10,000 of insurance increase. The training budget increase is a raise back to what that budget has been in years before the COVID-19 pandemic came.
The Fire Department also had increases in budget. Insurance rose by around $4,000. Operations increased by around $18,000. The estimate for fuel expenses increased by $3,000. The training budget also increased by $3,000 to reflect the training budget of previous years like with the Police Department training budget. The department’s equipment also is increasing in costs.
The Streets Department has $20,000 increase in budget. $10,000 of the increase is for the estimated increase in fuel costs. Snow control supplies increased by $7,000. The rest of the total increase is because of general increases to all their equipment.
Under the Flood control section, the cost of chemicals has forced an increase of $15,000 to the budget. The levy and channel repairs are estimated to cost $5,000 more.
The Parks section is relatively the same as it was in 2021 besides an increase in personnel items.
“You do have to remember on personnel when we budget this, we budget as if we are at full staff all year long, so these numbers are if we had every single position filled starting Jan. 1 and they were in that position until Dec. 31,” Rothchild said. “I’ve yet to see that happen, so we usually see some savings in personnel.”
The Swimming Pool budget also is flat compared to last year.
The Community Development budget has some significant increases because the Abilene Heritage Commission had requested $50,000 for a new historic home grant. Duane Schrag, chair of the Abilene Heritage Commission, presented the purpose of the grant during the Feb. 7 study session. In previous years, the Heritage Commission funding had comprised of $2,000, Rothchild said. The capital overlay item is set for $100,000, compared to $10,000 for 2021 and the estimated $35,000 for 2022. Rothchild said part of the $100,000 is being paid to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation in the form of a annual pledge of $15,000 and dues worth $10,000. $75,000 of the $100,000 is estimated to be needed in the creation of a new city comprehensive plan city staff is planning on creating next year.
The Inspections budget essentially has not significantly changed even though the numbers from year to year have changed. Rothchild said staff moved funds from the contractual item to the operations item due to new computer program subscriptions.
The Municipal Court continues to increase their budget, from $160,131 in 2021 to an estimated $232,038 for 2023. Prisoner care has increased by $5,000, since the jail has increased booking fees. The court is planning on purchasing software for $9,000 and an e-billing software program for $3,000.
The Senior Center increased its budget because of a higher cost renewed contract for janitorial services and building service needs.
The Civic Center budget stayed the same compared to estimates for this year.
In the Land Bank section, there is $25,000 dedicated toward the Golden Belt Heights development.
Moving into the budget items for Debt Service, Rothchild estimates the city’s bond and interest payment will be $492,275.
For the Library budget, Rothchild said city staff anticipates the Abilene Public Library Board will request the maximum mill rate of 8.22. The 8.22 is an increase from last year’s maximum mill rate by 0.132, which equals to $8,095.
The Airport budget has increased significantly from last year. The capital outlay item is estimated for $1 million compared to the $33,738 estimated for this year. Rothchild said the Federal Aviation Administration is funding $630,000 of the million for the projects the city has planned for 2023. 90 percent of the $630,000 will be used toward the easement acquisition and obstruction removal project scheduled for 2023. The project is estimated to cost $700,000. $300,000 of the budget is from insurance claims when weather blew over the airport hangers. Rothchild said the staff plans on waiting until 2024 to fully repair the hangers.
For the Fire Apparatus, Rothchild pointed out city staff included a cash forward item of $25,000 to ensure there will be no negative balance in the fund and for carryover funds for the beginning of 2024.
Rothchild then opened up the discussion to the commissioners to ask questions.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, said he checked on the mill rates of the Abilene school board and Dickinson County for 2022. The school board’s rate for 2022 was 55.3 and the county’s was 56.9.
“When I get that tax bill and get that total number at the end of the year, jokingly we sometimes say people look straight to the city as the ultimate of that tax burden, but it’s really going those three different ways,” Witt said.
Witt said he liked the idea of hiring someone for facility maintenance. Witt then asked if city staff budgeted for the Senior Center to update their floor and bathrooms. Ron Marsh, city manager, said he believes those needs have been budgeted for, but was not 100 percent sure and would need to double check.
Marsh then commented that the overall increase to the budget includes a 7.18 percent cost of living increase for each employee, in addition to a two percent merit increase if warranted. Staff also included an 18 percent increase to health benefits.
John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said his preference was to never increase taxes, and wanted staff to look into ways to avoid raising them. Rothchild replied staff would need further clarification because such a direction would cut roughly $300,000 from the budget. Kollhoff said he would like to see a more indepth look at each section in the budget to determine what items are needs and what are items are wants. Rothchild said he and Marsh look at each item and cost and determine how necessary they are.
“Unfortunately, it’s looking like as of today and possibly in 2023, it’s just costing more money to do the same job, and so, if you’re going to cut some services, it’s going to be difficult to do that with the same amount of tax dollars,” Rothchild said. “I do think there are some items in there that the commission can consider.”
Marsh said he agreed with what Rothchild said. Kollhoff requested city staff provide the line item documents of the budget for the commissioners to view. Brandon Rein, commissioner, later commented he would like to see the line items as well.
Witt then asked when the city will receive their audit. Rothchild said he is not sure, as he was expecting it at the end of the week prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.