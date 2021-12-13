In celebration of Christmas and “Elf the Musical,” Great Plains Theatre is holding a special “sweet treats” event Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at 4:30 p.m. The event allows children and adults to try Buddy’s syrup and spaghetti noodles, decorate sugar cookies provided by Amanda’s Bakery and meet Buddy the Elf (as played by Mitchell Aiello) after the show.
It’s an opportunity to try something their families might not want them to try at home.
“Most moms are not gonna let the kids do spaghetti and syrup, so they get to try spaghetti with syrup,” GPT Director of Operations Becky Dibben said.
During the show, Buddy The Elf, played by Artistic and Education Director Mitchell Aiello, gets to eat a plate of cold spaghetti and syrup and some of his co-stars got a taste of the sweet treat as well.
“I would say that the spaghetti with syrup is actually good,” GPT actor Ethan Hall said. “You would think it’d be bad, but you can put so many things on it, if you don’t like those things, just don’t put them on it.”
Buddy shared his secret recipe on how to make the best spaghetti and syrup with the kids.
“So the most perfect recipe for the most delicious dish at Christmas time is spaghetti noodles, make sure that they’re long spaghetti noodles so you can slurp them better, on top of those I recommend M&Ms,” Aiello as Buddy The Elf said. “I recommend sugar. I recommend candy, candy corn and candy canes. When you put all of those on top of your spaghetti, the most delicious sauce ever created is syrup, pour as much or little as you want. I recommend more — and eat up.”
Outside of getting kids to try Buddy’s favorite dish and decorating cookies, the GPT staff thought of the sweet treats event as a way to make theatre more accessible to younger ages.
“I definitely think that having shows like ‘Elf the Musical’ and having special events, like Sweet Treats Saturdays, is a perfect way to get kids that maybe haven’t seen theater before or been exposed to as much art,” Aiello said. “They can now come and experience that and learn from that and have a good time and see how much art and the magic of live theater can change people’s lives.”
There is one more Sweet Treats Saturday coming up Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. and people are welcome to bring their children to the event.
“I came all the way to Abilene, Kansas,” Aiello as Buddy said. “If you want to come meet me and taste test this and have one of Amanda’s delicious sugar cookies decorated by you then please come join us for Sweet Treats Saturdays.”
