Within two minutes after sending a robocall Sunday about a new system for checking adult visitors in at district school buildings, Unified School District 435 Superintendent Greg Brown realized he had made a mistake.
That was when he started receiving phone calls from upset parents, concerned over the use of the word “background checks” in the call that went out across Abilene’s school district.
Brown said the use of the word “background checks” was a mistake and that he would not use that word again if he could redo the call.
The Sunday robocall started a social media firestorm with parents expressing concern about the new system — called Identakid — of checking visitors into district buildings.
The visitor badge printing system which the district plans to test out this week does not perform comprehensive background checks on visitors, Brown said.
It does check a list of registered sex offenders and a building wide list of people who are not allowed contact with certain children for legal reasons, which is already publicly available to anyone with an internet connection.
“Parents coming to parent teacher conferences are not getting subjected to a background check in any way, shape or form,” Brown said. “They’re not getting that next week or this week — they’re never going to. We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to do background checks for ballgames, we’re not going to do background checks for music concerts and things like that.”
According to a communication sent out by Brown to concerned parents Monday, parents will not undergo a background check when they attend parent teacher conferences tomorrow evening.
“We’re going to put a hold on actually integrating that system on an everyday use kind of thing until after our next board meeting,” he said. “We’re still going to have it up and running for people to test-drive so to speak, look at it, see how it operates, during the conferences.”
The system is intended to be put into place Oct. 24 and will only be in use during normal school hours.
“I didn’t expect that the word ‘background check’ would be as concerning as it was,” Brown said. “The thing I understand from people that are concerned is that it appears to be an example of governmental overreach. I get that and that has me looking pretty closely at how I sent out the message (Sunday.) Hindsight’s 20-20. If I had to do it over again, I would emphasize the fact that this is a visitor badge printing system. It’s not a comprehensive background check. Quite frankly, it is attached to the sex offender list that is public knowledge.”
It will also check a list of people who are not to have access to certain children for legal reasons often related to custody issues, he said.
“We operate every day with a list — a very short list — of folks who are not to have access to kids in the schools,” Brown said. “Typically, those are contentious custody battle kind of things. But with each one of those, there has to be formal paperwork in place that typically lasts about a year. Those are not ongoing things and that’s between the people involved in that child’s life and the courts. So we will also maintain a list of those concerns in each building. So the visitor badge printing system will just very quickly — essentially — check our files and make sure that everything’s cool. Better than 90 percent of everyone in this community understands whatever rules they have to follow and they’re fine. It’s not a huge problem in our schools. But it’s the kind of problem that it only takes one incident that makes us wonder why in the world did we not do something to protect that child.”
He said the district decided to look into extra measures for school safety after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 people, many of them children, earlier this year.
According to Brown, the Board of Education determined that the new system would add “an extra layer of protection” for students and staff.
“We will always do what we can do — we think is best — to protect kids and staff,” he said.
For more information on the new system, people can watch a recording of the USD 435 Board of Education meeting at www.abilene5starstudios.com online. Scroll down to find recordings of this and previous months’ board of education meetings.
Discussion of the Identakid system starts about an hour and a half into the recording.
