Abilene Public Library announces the Summer Schedule of Brown Bag Special Documentaries. Every Tuesday from June 7th through July 12th, a documentary will be shown, starting at noon. These events are free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch. Each film starts at noon, lasts just under one hour, and will be shown at the Abilene Public Library, 209 NW 4th. For more information call 785-263-3082, or visit http://abilene.lib.nckls.org
Schedule
June 7 - Red Sea Explore the underwater landscapes and species that reside in the Red Sea
June 14 - Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes
Learn about America’s first female landscape architect
June 21 - A Perfect Planet: Humans
How do humans shape life on our planet?
June 28 - Top Secret Rosies: The Female Computers of WWII
Female mathematicians were part of a secret military operation during World War II
July 5 - Atlantic , A Year in the Wild (Summer)
Summertime in the North Atlantic
July 12 - Italy’s Mystery Mountains
Explore the Apennine Mountains in Italy
