Over the weekend, Chapman wrapped up National FFA Week with their chili and auction night. A tradition stemming from the late 90s, the annual Chapman FFA auction has become a night of community gathering with a sprinkle of spending money and enjoying food.
Starting out the night, visitors got to enjoy chili with a cinnamon roll, while perusing the silent auction items and mingling with the current class of FFA students.
Alongside the pre-auction activities, Chapman FFA student Tucker Stroda brought the goats from his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project. The baby goats were made by artificial insemination in the Chapman Animal Science Class.
At 6 p.m., the live auction started with the auctioning off of the Chapman Junior FFA Officers.
Thanks
Even with all the chaos of setting up and running the night, the current and former FFA members couldn’t be more thankful for the overwhelming support from the community.The Chapman FFA Alumni President Kevin Harris spent time from childhood to his career working with FFA and now helps run the auction night.
“It’s just a tremendous reflection, our community comes out to support these kids every year,” Harris said. “We can’t thank them enough because each year they come to the auction. They buy the students for their own work, but also all the other items donated. They put bids on. It’s just a tremendous activity.”
Chapman class of 1998, Jason Stoffer finds himself back in Chapman High School’s hallways to help out with the auction.
“It’s great to see the support from the community as far as items and donations and then just people coming tonight to eat and bid on all these kids,” Stoffer said.
Current FFA Advisors and Agricultural educators for Chapman, Jake Rutledge and Jim Weller were amazed with the turnout from the community on Saturday.
“I think it just shows how supportive this community really is and how much they invest in kids,” Rutledge said. “I just think it’s really awesome to see because these kids are our future and our community realizes that.”
FFA Senior Sentinel Officer Chelsey Armbuster participated in her last auction as a student.
“It’s always crazy,” Armbuster said. “Every year, we have more and more people. As a senior, it really hits home for me because this is money that is going to help me with my future and go towards the rest of the students. It’s just crazy that our community can come together for all of us every year and just come to support all of us and give us financial support to keep us running.”
