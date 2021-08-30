On Friday night, Old Abilene Town hosted ‘A Night of Comedy’ at the Bulls Head Pavilion with comedians from the midwest. Leading off the night, Brett Schmidt tested out the waters with his cruise ship humor and helped the crowd get ready for a night full of laughs. Schmidt has shared the stage with well-known headliners including: “Deadpool” star TJ Miller and “Workaholics’ Erik Griffin.
Second on the line up, Meghan Welch kept the laughs going with mom humor and the nightly reminder that the pandemic was interesting for everyone. Welch worked in comedy clubs and independent venues all over while still balancing motherhood.
Closing down the night, Scott Shaffer made sure to bond with the crowd over roasting Salina and explaining his childhood in Caldwell, KS. Shaffer has entertained on stages in Pasadena, Hollywood, Nashville and Hutchinson.
For more information on future events at Old Abilene Town, please visit oldabilenetown.org.
