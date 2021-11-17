Work began Tuesday, Nov. 16 to replace the bridge located in the 1500 block of Rain Road. The bridge is expected to be closed through April 30 -- the duration of the project.
The bridge is located south of Chapman.
Dickinson County Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill said on Monday the county’s digital sign will be placed on Rain Road at Chapman so people traveling south will know they need to take a different route. Another sign will be placed at the 1600 block of Rain Road to alert those traveling north.
The bridge replacement project was not originally scheduled to be completed at this time; however, in late September county officials learned a hole had developed in the southbound driving lane. Road and bridge crews placed a large metal plate over the hole to serve as a temporary patch until construction work could begin.
The damage to the bridge deck was caused by road salt and other chemicals used to treat roadways during periods of snow and ice.
The paradox of the situation is that the corrective method used to keep roads safe in the winter by removing ice and snow, also deteriorates the road surface.
The bridge replacement will be completed by Ebert Construction of Wamego.
