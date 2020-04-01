The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin repair on the bridge located on U.S. 77, approximately 1.5 miles north of the K-57/U.S. 77 junction, over Rush Creek near Milford Lake, on Wednesday.
Traffic signals will direct one 12-foot lane of traffic through construction at reduced speeds. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.
B & B Bridge of St. Paul is the prime contractor for this $1.2 million project. The contractor has scheduled this project to be completed at the beginning of December 2020, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.