Bids submitted to build a new bridge at 1145 First Rd on the Dickinson/Clay county border came in lower than anticipated.
"It was nice to have four bids for this. Three bids were under the engineer's estimate," Assistant Dickinson County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf told commissioners during their Dec. 8 meeting.
Bids were received from Dondlinger Construction of Wichita; L & M Contractors, Great Bend; Reece Construction, Salina; and Bridges Inc., Newton.
The commission accepted the low bid of $1,392,373.27 from Reece Construction. The engineer's estimate was $1.498 million.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin noted that Reece had just completed the new I-70 bridge over Chapman Creek.
Dockendorf added that the company's proximity to Dickinson County (located out of Salina) is a positive.
The new bridge — which replaces an 83-year-old structure — will be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation cost share program, where KDOT picks up 50 percent of the tab. Dickinson and Clay counties will split the other half with Dickinson responsible for 72 percent while Clay will pick up 28 percent. The split percentage is based on each county's assessed valuation.
Dockendorf said the new bridge will be 188 feet long, which is 80 feet shorter than the 268-foot bridge it will replace. Seventy feet will be taken off the west end and 10 feet off the east.
Construction is expected to take 210 days, starting in May 2023.
"Two school districts are affected by this," Dockendorf said. "We want to have it completed before the start of the next school year."
No designated detour will be established during the time the bridge is under construction, but signs will be installed alerting drivers that the bridge is closed.
Old 40 overlay bids
A call for bids is expected to go out in January for contractors interested in placing an asphalt overlay on Old Highway 40 east from the Chapman city limits to the Geary County line.
Dockendorf said if the bids are higher than the estimate, Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Martin Tannahill has indicated his staff will see if they can handle the job.
Chamberlin asked if the project would include widening that stretch of Old 40, since it's the only portion of the highway in Dickinson County that has not already been expanded. He asked that the cost to widen the section of road be included in the bid documents.
"Now would be the time if we're going to do that," said Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson. "As you drive down Old 40 now where it's been widened you sometimes wonder how we got by when it was narrower, with the size of trucks and farm equipment when you get two oversize vehicles meeting at the same time."
Old 40 Highway is the busiest county road in Dickinson County.
Commissioner Ron Roller recently traveled the highway where it was not widened at night and said it's a challenge when a vehicle meets a big truck.
A number of years ago, Dickinson County received a KDOT High Risk Rural Road grant which allowed Old 40 Highway between Solomon and Chapman to be widened 18 inches on each side of the road, County Administrator Brad Homman explained.
Before the road was widened, the county had a significant number of accidents on Old 40 involving drivers who ran off the side of the road, Homman related.
"It (widening the road) made a big difference in the rest of the county. That was the only area we didn't do (between Chapman and Geary County)," Homman said.
Other
Dockendorf said the majority of county departments are at full staff with new employees recently joining EMS, the treasurer's and appraiser's departments; road and bridge still has two openings.
She also commented that the most recent sales tax numbers from the state show Dickinson County's tax collections are up.
