The 6th Annual Dwight D. Eisenhower Bridge Benefit was held on July 27 and raised more than $2,000 for the Eisenhower Foundation’s K-12 IKEducation.
IKEducation that provides activities and classroom programs to school groups free of charge at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home.
“The Bridge Benefit has become a lively tradition that presents an entertaining way to connect with the community and an impactful way to benefit our 100 percent donor-funded IKEducation programs,” said Eisenhower Foundation’s Executive Director Meredith Sleichter.
This year, 108 people played bridge in the beautiful Eisenhower Presidential Library Courtyard.
The benefit was created to pique people’s interest in the incredibly challenging and rewarding game of duplicate bridge, while promoting the extraordinary legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower, who earned the unofficial nickname of “Bridge Player in Chief” and “The Patron President of Bridge Players” over the 56 years he played the game.
“Our mission for IKEducation is to engage and teach the future generations through educational experiences. Our Kids Bridge event is a fun way to do that and carry on Ike’s love of the game,” said IKEducation Director Mitzi Gose.
For three days before the event, the Abilene ACBL group taught a group of young students from Abilene how to play the basics of cards. Nine kids attended Bridge Camp from grades 4 through 9 for the free educational event.
The Abilene ACBL and the Eisenhower Foundation are thrilled this has become a tradition and look forward to awarding the Dwight D. Eisenhower Bridge Benefit traveling trophy to the winning team next summer.
Next year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Courtyard.
For more information about the Dwight D. Eisenhower Bridge Benefit, IKEducation, or other Eisenhower Foundation programs, please contact the Eisenhower Foundation office at 785-263-6771 or info@eisenhowerfounation.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.