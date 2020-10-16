Little Ike Park in downtown Abilene was festooned in pink Thursday afternoon in recognition of breast cancer awareness.
“Pink the Park” was held in lieu of the annual “HOPE Lives” celebration, which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, organizers are asking everyone to spend the money they would have spent at the HOPE Lives event at a local business.
HOPE Lives is an annual event that raises money for breast cancer awareness for women by offering free mammograms and encouraging every woman to get an annual mammogram.
During Thursday’s observance in the park Rhonda Schmidt, director of radiology at Memorial Hospital, said the hospital received two calls earlier in the day from women obtaining appointments for free mammograms.
