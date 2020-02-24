Ending the Republican/male domination of Kansas’ 1st Congressional district, Christy Davis realizes she needs some help.
She needs the help of the state’s rural community which mostly makes up the Big First, in seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress.
Davis stopped in Abilene to visit about the upcoming primary election.
She knows the history of the Big First Congressmen.
Past Congressmen include Bob Dole, Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran who used the seat as a stepping stone into the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is hoping history repeats itself as he is seeking the Republican nomination to fill Roberts’ shoes.
That leaves the House seat open for the taking and Davis believes she can be the only woman in the role, but also only the second Democrat.
Democrat Howard Miller served from 1953 to 1955.
Davis, like Miller, wants to get the farming community on her side.
She’s banking on a winning campaign strategy.
“We know in the Big First in the last election, 50 percent of the Democrats didn’t show up. The key is getting out to vote and getting people registered to vote,” she said. “We will be going door-to-door. We are not afraid to ask the people what the issues are.”
She said if Democrats are going to play a leadership role in the House, of which they now control, Kansas has to have a seat at the table.
If elected, she said she expects to be appointed to the House Agriculture Committee.
Her message
She said she has three main issues: health care, economy and education.
She said health care is important because she has a preexisting condition.
“The Affordable Care Act and the previsions that came along with it saved my life,” she said. “So I feel very strongly about that.”
She said because the ACA was a compromise, there are some flaws.
“Everyone agrees, it’s not perfect,” she said.
Her plan is to fix the plan in place.
“Is it perfect? No. Can we improve on it? Yes,” she said.
But she realizes the high cost of health care.
“It is the leading cause of bankruptcy, until farms started going under,” she said.
She said she has spent a lot of time with the farming and ranching community. She grew up on a dairy farm.
“We have basically Wall Street traders on tractors that no one on the coasts understand. They need to be represented. They are taken for granted. They are dealing with so many uncertainties. They need certainties in the market,” she said.
Farmers and ranchers are not satisfied with “aid without trade.”
“They want to sell their crops,” she said.
She said farming is a national security issue.
“We need to make sure that we are producing food. It also becomes an environmental issue,” she said. “People on the coast where they don’t raise cattle, they are all promoting cricket flower and all kids of alternative proteins.”
She said she’s seen firsthand the need for child care in rural areas.
“We need quality, affordable child care. We have a lot of people that want to work and people can’t work unless there is affordable child care,” Davis said.
She sees a need for regulation but there are some difficult rules.
“No one wants to put children in an unsafe environment but, particularly in small towns, regulations are erroneous,” she said.
Education
Mostly education is a state issue but one of the challenges is having the Federal government place mandates that it doesn’t fund.
“Particularly with small schools, they can’t meet those requirements without appropriate funding,” she said.
She said last year the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was underfunded by $580 million.
“We have folks struggling to meet requirements without the appropriate funding for it,” she said.
She said the people who are making decisions on climate aren’t affected.
Climate change hits closer to home to farmers and ranchers.
“We’ve had this whiplash of weather. Here in Kansas we have seen it. In 2018 we had a horrible drought. In 2019 we got flooded. We have these extreme conditions,” he said. “Their livelihood depends on weather.”
On the Republicans not believing in climate change, she said, “I have yet to meet anyone under 30 who is a climate denier.”
Background
Davis said she is a fifth-generation Kansan.
She said she has worked in rural development in all 63 counties in the district.
“I have worked with people across the aisle all over the map politically, in communities, but particularly in rural communities,” she said.
She said through past experience she can work with Republicans in Washington D.C.
“I don’t have problems communicating with anybody. The question is, are folks open to communication?” she said.
She said rural Kansans have to get along.
“I think rural communities are more diverse then most people think,” she said.
She said most rural Kansans are frustrated with the two extremes in Washington.
“But the question is, do they have enough time between working three jobs and raising families to even get engaged in the political process in a meaningful way, not just complaining on social media?” she said.
Davis started out as a preservation planner for the city of Newton then worked at the state preservation office.
“While I was in Topeka, I got more involved in politics,” she said.
She helped Gov. Laura Kelly on her first Senate campaign and worked with Nancy Boyda’s campaign.
She started a historic preservation historic business and just recently was the executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.
Davis, 44, has been married to her husband Luke for 24 yeas and they have a son, Jack, who is 7.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.