After skipping the musical last year due to Covid, Abilene High School’s performing arts students couldn’t wait for AHS’s Choir Teacher Danette Whiteley to release her choice for the 2021 musical.
With a challenge in mind for her future leading ladies, Whiteley picked the musical Freaky Friday based on a novel and the classic Disney films. The musical came with brand new songs from Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey.
The show opened to the public on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and has two future shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. & Sunday at 3 p.m.
But before a show can hit the stage for an audience, the cast and crew worked after a long day of classes to get every moment just right. Whiteley knows the hardest challenge on her side as director is just simply getting enough time with the students to practice or create sets.
“The biggest challenge is definitely scheduling, because a lot of these kids I have are some really high achieving students,” Whiteley said. “So, they’re involved in a lot of activities through the school, there’s some that are involved in athletics and everyone’s involved in at least one other club or organization for the school. So, as teachers, we’re supposed to excuse school related activities, so we’ve kind of had a give and take within each department or organizations or groups.”
“When people come into this show, they just see the show and then they see our little mistakes and they can pass it off, like they must not have worked hard enough on that,” Actress Naomi Dannefer said. “But juggling all of the things is really difficult, I don’t think people realize how many things that we are involved with at school. Every single person in the cast this year is involved in a different club or activity.”
Whiteley did point out that even if one of her cast or crew missed a rehearsal they would be good at finding her or another director to find what they need to catch up on. Many students missed due to Covid-19.
“I’m super proud of my kids,” Whiteley said. “A couple of weeks ago, we were not in a good spot. As far as the show being in line with performing. This year has been really challenging with people getting ill and having to be gone for a certain amount of time and then kids getting quarantined…We just told the kids, you’ve got to buckle down, we’ve got make two weeks worth of gain in a week to get the show where it needs to be and I’m just super proud of them as stressful as this last week has been. They just had really stepped it up and just put on their A game.”
Interview with a leading lady
While Whiteley took care of directing and designing sets, her actors and actresses took on characters, songs and exercise level choreography. Dannefer took on the complicated role of Katherine Blake, a mother, a baker and a bride.
“It’s not like any role I’ve ever been in before,” Dannefer said. “She has a ton of lines and lyrics, but for this role, I have to be two roles in one. I have to play the mother at the beginning and then I switch into the daughter’s character and attitude. So, I have to be two different people, which has been a fun challenge for me and I got to explore my character a bit.”
Dannefer got into both her characters so much that she can pin-point to each character’s unofficial theme song in the show.
“Katherine’s theme song, I really just feel like it’s “Just One Day” because it’s that very first song and it’s very hopeful, very stressful, like she wants everything to be in order. So, she’s just very hopeful and enthusiastic.”
“Ellie’s (Katherine’s daughter) song is “After All of This and Everything,” which is truly Ellie’s vulnerable moment,” Dannefer said. “It’s a song where she’s singing to Fletcher about what life is and the challenges of life and so it’s taking a break from Ellie’s teen facade, the wall she puts up to protect herself as a person and like being truly vulnerable with her little brother.”
Dannefer wanted her last words to be for all the younger students thinking about joining the performing arts world in high school.
“For those who are afraid of theater, it’s never too late to start and no role is a small role,” Dannefer said. “Every single role is significant…It’s simply amazing to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and I encourage anyone, any young people interested in acting, to just try it out.”
Information about the show
The cast and crew come out of the student body from the feet that take on the stage to the hands that create the walls to voice over walkie-talkies getting everyone to their space.
For those interested to see a show, the show will be open on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The show contains one intermission where people can get up and get snacks being sold by students. Dannefer wanted to remind people to come visit their local productions.
“I beg people to come see it this year, because I would love to be able to in my senior year have some people come and see this show,” Dannefer said. “Because I just want to be a storyteller. I absolutely love it when other people can be affected through the message of the musical."
