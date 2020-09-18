“Okay. Let’s go.”
Sen. Pat Roberts quoted General Dwight Eisenhower’s words on D-Day on June 6, 1944 at the memorial of the general and later president of the United States which was dedicated in Washington D.C. Thursday night.
The ceremony drew a worldwide audience being shown live on Facebook. It even included comments from Christopher Cassidy, commander of the International Space Station, outside the confines of Earth.
“So here we go,” Roberts from Eisenhower’s home state of Kansas said as the keynote speaker. “Now we wish we could all be together in person to celebrate the completion of this memorial. However, the legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower cannot be constrained by the size of the crowd because it is reflected in the freedoms that we live every day in America.”
Several people, including Mary Jean Eisenhower of Abilene, were unable to attend.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that you don’t have to be in the same place together,” Roberts said. “The brilliance of this memorial will reverberate around the world and lift the legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower to unending global audiences.”
The dedication was originally scheduled for May 8, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Roberts said Sept. 17 was also another important date in history, the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
“What would Ike’s message of citizenship be to us now?” Roberts asked. “Duty before country was Eisenhower’s creed. In his reflections of the first day at West Point, he said, ‘When we raised our right hands and repeated the official oath, a feeling came over me that the expression the United States of America would now and henceforth mean something different than it ever has before. From here on, it would be the nation that I would be serving, not myself.’”
Boy from Abilene
Roberts said at the entrance of the memorial is the statue of Eisenhower as a boy.
“We see the coming of age of Eisenhower and America that embodies in the dreams of a young man, just as Eisenhower left Abilene at 20 to go to West Point, as he later become the Supreme Allied Commander during World World II and then to president of the United States. America, too, was transitioning from humble beginnings to global leadership and Ike led the way.”
Roberts said he hopes the memorial brings more awareness of Eisenhower’s accomplishments and where it would be as a nation without him.
“Even more importantly, I hope it causes us to reflect on where we are today, and what we are as individuals and a society, and what we can do to change the course of the nation and the world,” he said. “This memorial teaches us that through all of the darkness, there is light and this memorial comes at exactly the right time to provide some light in our troubled times.”
He said looking at the entrance of the memorial scene are the hopes of all young men.
“And we see that teenage boy from the small town of Kansas, Abilene, looking back at us and we see all the hopes of men and women as they imagine their future as a reminder that we still have within, our own dreams, liberties and freedom to make it possible for us to find our way, to pursue those hopes and dreams, to seize the opportunities before us,” Roberts said. “Eisenhower understood that in a country in which destiny is determined, not by one’s position at birth, but rather strength of character and determination of spirit, that dreams do come true.
“That American story, the story of a young boy from Abilene again is celebrated at the entrance of this memorial,” he said. “For me as a small town Kansas boy, I never dreamed that I would one day dedicate a memorial to Kansas’ favorite son, Dwight David Eisenhower. It is with wonder in my heart that I stand here near the statues of Eisenhower as general and president.”
Another Ike tale
Dwight Eisenhower’s grandson David Eisenhower said while a light rain fell during the dedication of the memorial, he was reminded of the time Dwight was scheduled to give the commencement address at Penn State.
In 1954, Milton Eisenhower was president of Penn State University.
His brother, Dwight Eisenhower, was president of the United States.
“As you know, Penn State is a very large university,” David Eisenhower said. “This was an outdoor event.”
He said as thousands gathered, it was threatened by rain.
“You can picture the scene of worry in the president’s house,” he said. “Milton is on the phone and he is pacing the living room.
“At one point, Dwight remarks, ‘Milton, since June 6, 1944 I have never worried about the rain.”
Weather almost delayed the launching of the D-Day invasion of Normandy that day.
“Such was the life that Dwight Eisenhower led,” David said.
David said his grandfather experienced a life of boldness, decision, bravery and achievement in the service of his country.
“Indeed, my earliest memory of the world is being buckled into the seat aboard the Columbine, General Eisenhower’s NATO command plane in 1951.
“I distinctly remember granddad boarding the plane in his Army uniform. I remember the electricity and the energy surrounding him,” he said. “In years to follow, not once did I doubt his greatness, knowing his extraordinary mind and spirit, his generosity, his fairness and courage.”
