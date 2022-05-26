The candidate deadline to file for an elected office in Dickinson County is noon on Wednesday, June 1 -- less than one week away.
However, the deadline for some other races has changed to noon on Friday, June 10. Those races include United States House of Representatives, Kansas House of Representatives and the State Board of Education.
“The candidate filing deadline for the 2022 elections has changed for certain offices,” said Dickinson County Clerk Jeanne Livingston. “That’s because new boundary lines were not defined and districts were not established by May 10, 2022, in the manner prescribed by state law.
“Statewide offices and districts without map changes still have a deadline of June 1, 2022 by noon,” she added.
The deadline to change party affiliation also has been moved to noon on June 10, 2022.
Anyone who has questions about the change or other election questions should contact the Dickinson County Clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
For further information about redistricting, visit the Kansas Secretary of State website at https://sos.ks.gov/elections/redistricting-information.html
Local races
Three Republicans have filed for the District 1 position on the Dickinson County Commission. They are Ron Roller, Ralph DeZago and Annabelle Easton.
Jeanne Livingston has filed for Dickinson County Clerk while Rose Johns filed for the Register of Deeds position. Both Livingston are Johns are serving unexpired terms.
Candidates who already have filed for offices in Dickinson County include the following:
Township clerks -- Bill Lorson, Banner, Republican; Jeff Bender, Buckeye, Republican; Merle Peck, Center, Republican; Annette Hernandez, Grant, Democrat; Wally Wolfe, Hayes, Republican; William Ballou, Holland, Republican; Neill Polok, Hope, Republican; Justin Reynolds, Lincoln, Republican; Kenny Longhofer, Logan, Republican; Jason Becker and Roger Lietz, Lyon Township, both Republicans; Michael A. Davidson, Newbern, Republican; Gary Hall, Noble, Republican; and Bob Hoffman Jr., Ridge, Republican.
City offices – Chapman mayor: Christy Loy and Howard Battishill, both Republicans; Chapman council: Ricky Johnson, Republican: Woodbine council: Toni Riffel, Republican; and Woodbine mayor: Mary Sue Roller, Republican.
Precinct committee women – Abilene Ward 2, Karyl Ford, Republican; Abilene Ward 3, Dee Marshall, Republican; Abilene Ward 4-1, Julie Roller Weeks, Republican; Abilene Ward 4-2, Diane Miller, Republican; Herington Ward 1, Republican; Buckeye, Joyce M. Cramer, Republican; Center, Laurie S. McLaughlin, Republican; Cheever, Kylie Hicken, Republican; Hayes, Leah Hern, Republican; Holland, Sharon Roberts Meyer, Republican; Jefferson, Rosemary Harris, Republican; Lincoln, Cathy K Cosby, Republican; Logan, Carol Rock, Republican; Noble, Joan P Atkinson, Republican; Ridge, Mary Lynn Rock, Republican;.
Precinct committee men – Abilene Ward 2, John C. Nachtman, Republican; Abilene Ward 3, Brandon L. Rein, Republican; Abilene Ward 4-1, Ryan Weeks, Republican; Abilene Ward 4-2, Mack Teasley, Republican; Herington Ward 1, Larry D. Mann, Republican; Herington Ward 4, Kenneth Staatz, Republican; Center, Paul Froelich, Republican; Garfield, Bret Nagley, Republican; Grant, Curtis L. Rein, Republican; Jefferson, Kevin Harris, Republican; Liberty, Rodney Knopp, Republican; Lincoln, Phillip Cosby, Republican; Logan, Loren Rock, Republican; Noble, Robert L. Diehl, Republican; Ridge, Kent Rock, Republican;
Local offices
Several elected offices are up for grabs in 2022 at the county level and in three area cities. The offices include Dickinson County Commission District No. 1, unexpired terms for the county clerk and register of deeds, all township clerks, precinct committeemen and women and city leadership positions in Chapman, Herington and Woodbine.
Dickinson County voters planning to cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election need to be sure they are registered to vote by the close of business on July 12.
Voter registration forms are available in the county clerk’s office or they can be found on the Dickinson County website at dkcoks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.