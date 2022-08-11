Last week, Abilene was filled with activity including the fair, the rodeo, and demolition derby — and now the cowboy boot public art installment by the Dickinson County Arts Council is nearing completion. The arts council has set up a trail of painted cowboy boots sculptures that people all over the county and state can come and see for themselves. In an attempt to build town camaraderie, the boots have been placed all over the city of Abilene.
“We have nine boots completed out of eleven, we had sought out different artists and we had called out to open submissions if someone had an idea or could highlight something that applies to Abilene that makes the town special and to depict that on a boot,” said Samantha Geissinger of the Dickinson County Arts Council.
The project didn’t come without its fair share of difficulties, she said.
“We had sought out many artists who were not interested in such a large-scale project and it is harder to paint on something three-dimensional rather than on a canvas. There’s a lot of movement to the boot, it’s not just a straight boot almost like a cylinder, it really is like painting on a real boot because the sculpture looks like an exact replica of a boot someone would wear,” said Geissinger.
While there were challenges, the boots ended up with some fun designs, she said.
“Our board came up with some suggestions like the sister city for example, or the Mud-Creek boot which was a great idea because for so many people who lived in Abilene Mud-Creek is familiar, it’s very relatable,” said Geissinger. “So the Japan boot we had an idea to highlight the sister city because that is a partnership that is approaching a 40-year benchmark, Mary Jo Arnold is the artist who painted that and she wanted to be appropriate and respectful to the Japanese culture as well as what we have in America, so that boot is a mirror, one side is America custom and the other side is Japan and the back of the boot has the element that ties Japan and Abilene together which is cattle, so that’s a nice boot.”
People who are out and about may look around and notice the boots located around the city.
“I would like to thank the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for recognizing our ability as an organization to successfully seek out artists and unique designs that contributed to the success of the Boot project,” said Geissinger.
There were eight different artists involved with the project; Faye Schofield, Mark Gilder, Mary Jo Arnold, Steve Huff, Abby Garver, Samantha Geissinger, Karen Cooper, and Robin Black.
