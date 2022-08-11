Last week, Abilene was filled with activity including the fair, the rodeo, and demolition derby — and now the cowboy boot public art installment by the Dickinson County Arts Council is nearing completion. The arts council has set up a trail of painted cowboy boots sculptures that people all over the county and state can come and see for themselves. In an attempt to build town camaraderie, the boots have been placed all over the city of Abilene.

“We have nine boots completed out of eleven, we had sought out different artists and we had called out to open submissions if someone had an idea or could highlight something that applies to Abilene that makes the town special and to depict that on a boot,” said Samantha Geissinger of the Dickinson County Arts Council.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.