For the first time since March 9, the Abilene Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night with people watching the proceedings in the building and online.
The meeting was the first the public could attend since Kansas Governor Laura Kelly shut down all Kansas school buildings to limit exposure and help stop the spread of COVID-19 back in March.
The meeting was broadcast online because of gathering size guidelines of 50 people or less.
The meeting also had something of a festive atmosphere with the enticing aroma of stir fry and other goodies wafting through the building. Representatives from Opaa! Food Management, Inc., of Chesterfield, Mo., were on hand to show board members examples of the school lunches their company provides.
Food service
USD 435 is examining the possibility of forming a partnership with a food management company to provide school lunches/breakfasts for the district starting this fall. Requests for Proposals have been sent to 11 different companies who have the expertise to make it possible. Opaa is one of those companies.
“Abilene USD 435’s system is generally operating at a very high level,” said Superintendent Greg Brown when he was contacted Wednesday morning. “We are not losing money, but we are interested in seeing if there are additional efficiencies that we could take advantage of.”
Looking into a food management companies is not related to the resignation of Food Service Director Caleb Angolo who is leaving the district to take the director position with a large district in North Carolina, Brown said.
“He will do a great job for them, just as he did a good job here in Abilene,” Brown said.
Opaa! Food Management currently works with three neighboring school districts: Chapman, Solomon and Clay Center. Kim Gregory from Clay Center, Jennifer Tiller at Chapman and Lisa Harris in Solomon were in attendance, along with a number of other Opaa representatives, including several regional directors for the company.
One of those Opaa representatives, Jack Koehn, a retired Kansas school superintendent, told the board that everything they were eating complied with the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which is the federal school meal and child nutrition program.
“This is what the kids would eat,” Koehn said.
Several representatives talked to the board about the program, menus, special services and what they could offer USD 435.
Insurance premium
Doug Smart with Smart Insurance visited with the board about the 2020-21 district insurance premium.
Board Vice-President Randy Gassman conducted this portion of the meeting after President Kyle Becker left the room due to a conflict of interest. Becker is employed with Smart Insurance.
Smart said he and Becker were aware that premium renewal rates were going up after hearing from partner agents who saw renewals coming in with 18 to 23 percent rate increases. That amounts to an approximately $75,000 increase for USD 435 — which was unacceptable.
Phone calls were made to EMC Insurance, explaining safeguards and other changes the school district has made, which brought the rate down some.
“We told them you guys had been very profitable and had not had claim problems,” Smart said.
The process also involved moving workman’s compensation to a different company, Accident Fund, which only does workman’s comp.
Cyber insurance?
One of the big issues now facing everyone is the threat of cyber crime, thus the need for cyber insurance.
“That’s something that was unheard of about 10 years ago,” Smart said. “It gradually creeped into our world.”
Smart related having two personal cases that affected their business. The first involved fraudulent checks drawn on the company’s account that were sent out to a number of people.
“Somebody got a copy of a check of ours. One day Kyle (Becker) got a call from a lady in Florida who had a $2,400 check from Smart Insurance and wanted to know what it was for,” Smart said. “We ended up with 18 of those scattered around the country.”
The second occurred in recent weeks when an employee at Smart’s Salina office came to work and discovered the mouse icon moving across the computer screen as someone remotely tried to enter accounts and transfer money.
“Fortunately, our IT guy happened to be close and he got it shut down before anything happened,” he related.
Smart said liability would be the biggest exposure for the school district.
“We have a tremendous amount of data in the schools’ computer systems: Individuals’ personal information, employees’ social security numbers, kids’ social security numbers,” Smart said. “All that stuff can be accessed if they know what they’re doing and can result in claims back against you.”
The biggest claims they’ve seen involve ransomware, where hackers shut down a computer system and demand money for it to be released.
After meeting with Supt. Brown, Clerk of the Board Joan Anderson and Tech Director Mike Liby, the decision was made to move cyber insurance from EMC to a company called Evolve, “which is the premier cyber insurance company in the country right now,” Smart said.
Tornado path
Among other areas, the district has approximately $80 million in coverage on buildings which is replacement cost. The amount should be sufficient to rebuild.
“The fact is, if a tornado came in on a normal tornado pattern from southwest to northeast it could get four of our schools really, really easy,” Smart said. “That is a legitimate possibly. They’re lined up, unfortunately, pretty darn nice for the normal pattern a tornado takes.”
The final premium cost ended up at $358,250, which is a 7 percent increase — higher than the usual 5 percent which is a normal increase expected on a commercial policy renewal, he said.
“I’m not happy with 7, but it’s a lot better than 23,” Smart said.
Gassman asked how the improvements being made to the Vocational Agriculture building and Cowboy Stadium would impact the policy next year.
Smart said the vo-ag project should not do much because the building’s square footage is not changing, but noted that once the project is completed, insurance needs will be discussed.
As for the stadium, that depends on whether the district plans to insure the new track and new field.
“We haven’t done that in the past. We’ll do some research on our end. Vandalism is one of the big ones we worry about,” Smart said, and noted the new bigger stadium would have an impact, but it should not be a dramatic one.
The board voted unanimously to accept the insurance bid proposal.
