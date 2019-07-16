A number of resignations and employments were approved during the July 8 Abilene Board of Education meeting.
The items were approved 6-0 as part of a lengthy consent agenda that included minutes, financial reports, out-of-district attendance and transportation recommendations, appointments, the annual renewal of operational items and other “housekeeping items” needed to start the 2019-20 school year.
Board Member Mark Wilson was not present.
Resignations were accepted from the following: Troy Palenske, Abilene High School journalism teacher; Vanessa Munoz, van driver; Jay Brundage, substitute bus driver; Kari Bowers, McKinley math aide; Bambi Hanson, Parents As Teachers parent educator; Brianna Baldwin, McKinley lunch supervisor; Danny Robinson, seventh grade assistant football coach; and Nick Peterson, AHS assistant wrestling coach.
Employments were approved for Taylor Hoover, fourth grade teacher; Charity Bathurst, AHS journalism CTE; Tracy Bender, AHS assistant volleyball coach; Todd Callahan, transfer from AHS assistant football coach to seventh grade assistant football; Steve Casey, AHS assistant football coach; and Michael Willey, transfer from AHS boys assistant tennis coach to AHS boys head tennis coach.
Dalton Millican was approved as a substitute teacher and Ashley Reynolds was approved as a para substitute.
Journalism question
Board Member Randy Gassman asked if the AHS journalism position offered to Charity Bathurst was the exact same position that Troy Palenske decided not to take.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper said it was.
“It is career and tech ed, so it’s the journalism position, and we’re working on certification because of her (Bathurst’s) industry experience,” Cooper said, explaining the classes taught will include video production, yearbook, the Booster (newspaper), photo imaging and similar classes.
Gassman said he wanted to know if it was the same thing “Troy was going to do but stepped away from.”
Superintendent Greg Brown said the CTE designation is “just a licensure note as much as anything” that allows Bathurst to teach the class.
Cooper said the CTE designation allows a person with “industry experience” to get their foot in the door for teaching, explaining that only applies to career and tech ed courses. Otherwise, a regular teaching certificate is needed.
Lunch donation
The board approved a donation of $5,578 from the Loads of Lunches project created by 2019 Abilene High School graduate Haley Cammarn. The donation was used to pay off student lunch debt.
Cammarn told the board she got the idea from senior English teacher Heidi Stohs, who suggested she do something within the schools since Cammarn wants to be a teacher. She plans to attend Cloud County Community College, then Emporia State University and teach in Abilene someday.
“I want to say thank you to everybody who has helped and played a huge part in helping me raise the money I have,” Cammarn said. “Without the help of the school board, teachers and staff, I wouldn’t have been able to raise $5,578 to pay off all school lunch debt.”
Cammarn said Abilene resident Hank Royer with the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation trustee was a huge help in raising the money, but funds also were donated by local businesses and she held several fundraisers.
Board President Kyle Becker thanked Cammarn for her hard work and initiative.
In other matters, the board:
• Accepted a $500 donation from the Abilene Aviation Association on behalf of the German Club, which helped the AAA during its breakfast fly-in fundraiser.
• Approved purchasing a 2018 Grand Caravan minivan from Holm Automotive, Abilene, for $20,350. In June, the board rejected all bids and decided to reopen the bid process, increasing the maximum amount between $20,000 to $22,000.
• Increased the district mileage reimbursement rate to match the federal rate of 58 cents per mile. Last year’s rate was 54.5 cents per mile. Brown said the rate is based on the price of gasoline during the previous 12 months.
• Approved 2019-20 handbooks for certified and classified staff and substitute teachers.
• Approved switching the district’s dental insurance provider to Delta Dental from Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
• Scheduled a special meeting for 7 a.m. Aug. 5 to examine the proposed 2019-20 budget before it is published in the newspaper.
• Tentatively planned a goal-planning session with Kansas Association of School Board representative Brian Jordan for August or September. The session is a final part of the district’s superintendent search that was used when hiring Brown, who joined the district July 1.
The session “is a good way for you to determine how to evaluate me,” Brown told the board.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
