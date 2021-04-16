The Abilene Board of Education accepted four financial gifts and approved the adoption of new math curriculum resources at their April monthly meeting Monday.
Hank Royer, representing the Jeffcoat Foundation, presented the board with a $10,000 grant for use in the Abilene Summer Science Camp. Royer spoke about the importance of the summer program and touched on some significant accomplishments of former Abilene trained scientists.
“I think summer science is exciting because you are promoting the young people to look into science and maybe we will have another 10 or 20 world famous scientists come from Abilene,” Royer said. “They will exist without fanfare and work all over the world like the three gentlemen I talked about tonight.”
Royer told the board about the accomplishments of Wayne Burkland, Vic Viola, Jr. and Royer’s brother Dr. Charles Royer. Each made an impact on the world in the field of science and their education began in Abilene.
Royer presented the $10,000 check to Samantha Millican, fourth grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School, who will lead the Summer Science Camp this year.
The board also accepted a $1,000 grant for Parents as Teachers from the Judy Burgess Endowment Fund, $1,000 from Don and Pat Berkley Family for the After School Program and a $900 pass through grant for the high school as a Yoga Wellness Fund.
Math is struggle
Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle presented a proposal to the board adjusting curriculum resources adoption years that will include implementing new mathematics resources for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We have been really diving into our assessment scores and we know we have quality teachers in place,” Sprinkle said. “We know they are working extremely hard and we are still struggling to see some of the growth we would like to see in student achievement. We wanted a chance to review the curriculum as a whole committee and potentially look at a alternative adoption for that.”
Sprinkle said the steering committee of Denise Liby, Bev Roth and Andy Cook spent many hours working to develop the alternative curriculum for the district, which she thanked them for.
“This looks like one of the most major adoptions since at least 2014,” board president Kyle Becker said.
Superintendent Greg Brown and Sprinkle both agreed this was a significant adoption with Sprinkle indicating that the adoption also has allowances for accelerated programs at the middle school level as well.
The adoption presented was a K-12 program with specifics broken out for high school algebra, geometry and algebra II. A mixture of print and visual content comes with a price tag of $217,329.57 to the district.
Sprinkle explained the expenditure balanced out over the life expectancy of seven years would equate to a cost of roughly $30 per student per year.
The board approved the expenditure for the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt series with hopes of having the materials delivered before teachers left for summer so as to get some professional development time preparing before the new calendar year.
In other action, the board accepted the resignations of Michelle Autumn, Kennedy PreK aide, and Rossi Fischer, DDE lunchroom monitor.
They also approved employment of Matigan Kobiskie, ASP sub for all three elementary schools, and the transfer of Michelle Peterson from assistant seventh grade girl’s basketball coach to eighth grade girl’s head basketball coach.
