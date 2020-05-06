While there was no official vote, the city of Abilene may soon allow hens in the city limits.
It appeared that three commissioners — Brandon Rein, Trever Witt and Tim Shafer – were in favor of allowing chickens during discussion at the Abilene City Commission study session Monday.
Mayor Chris Osterman and Commissioner Dee Marshall, who were on the commission when an ordinance was discussed last year, feel the public is not in favor of backyard chickens.
Witt said he wanted the commission to again discuss allowing backyard chickens within the city limits.
“This was brought up just before I started on the commission. I was one of the people that filled out the survey that went out to the town on whether or not people wanted this. I was one of the ones that was for it at the time.
“With this COVID situation, I’ve had people come and talk to me about why the city doesn’t allow this,” Witt said.
Survey
Ostermann said she was a commissioner at the time of the discussion last October and the survey that was taken showing 57.3 percent of the public favored allowing chickens was flawed.
“One of the reasons I wasn’t really looking at the forum was because all the responses came from a certain area and it wasn’t citywide. It just seemed like it was clustered in a certain area which meant to me that not everyone was so receptive, only a certain group in a certain area,” she said.
She questioned if the Abilene Round Table forum included the city’s entire population. She received a lot of calls against having chickens last fall.
“A lot of people who have homes that are on the higher end wouldn’t be receptive to having chickens from the next-door neighbor,” she said.
She said there were a lot of negative comments that were not posted on the online survey.
“That’s why it fell though,” Ostermann said.
Public input
Ostermann asked the residents to contact the commission whether they are for or against allowing chickens.
City Manager Jane Foltz said there were no public comments before the study session. Public comments can sent by email to penny@abilenecityhall.com up to noon before the 4 p.m. Monday city meetings and study sessions.
“Once this hits the paper, we will probably have some public comments for and against,” Foltz said.
Marshall said the issue needs to go before the public instead of five commissioners making that decision.
“I think people need to have a chance to voice their opinion,” she said.
“This is the reason we do this, so people can voice their opinion,” Ostermann said.
Marshall didn’t support the ordinance because of the burden it would put on Inspector Travis Steerman who would be responsible for policing the ordinance.
“With all the other things he does, who is going to count the chickens?” she said. “I think it puts an undo burden on the city staff.”
Foltz said that Steerman doesn’t have an opinion.
“He will do his job,” Foltz said. “He will be counting chickens if that is what is called for.”
Fad?
She said if Abilene mirrors other cities, there will be a lot of people start out with chickens but the numbers will eventually drop.
“Then the newness wears off. Only those that are really committed are going to be the ones with chickens,” he said.
Shafer said he was against the ordinance last October but has changed his position.
“I would be supportive of rewriting the ordinance to allow laying hens,” he said.
Commissioner Brandon Rein indicated that he would support the chicken ordinance.
Round Table
At one time the city was soliciting comments on topics online at the Abilene Round Table. The issue of chickens went online in July 2019 and the topic ended on Oct. 1.
Witt said he went back through the survey and read the responses.
According to a staff report, 355 people responded to the forum.
However, of those, only 75 said they were interested in having chickens while 56 said they were not.
In response to ‘do you feel about backyard chickens being allowed in your neighborhood?’, 95 said they were in favor, 32 were not in favor and 4 were unsure.
“It is my understanding that the issue got tabled because there wasn’t a commissioner that wanted to sponsor the topic,” Witt said.
Witt said he is willing to sponsor an ordinance.
The ordinance reads in part:
“(d) Number allowed. A permittee shall not own, keep, or harbor more than six (6) hens, unless the permittee’s dwelling is situated upon more than one (1) acre, in which case the permittee shall be allowed to own, keep, and harbor an additional three (3) hens for each full additional one (1) acre of property that is under the permittee’s control and possession.
“(e) Roosters prohibited. It shall be unlawful to own, keep, or harbor a rooster within the city limits.
“(f) Setbacks. Coops and cages housing hens shall not be located within: (1) twenty-five (25) feet from the door or window of any dwelling or occupied structure other than the permittee’s dwelling; (2) five (5) feet of a side or rear yard lot line; (3) in a front yard; or (4) ten (10) feet of the permittee’s principal dwelling.
Hemp Processing
Jeff Wilkins and Tina Kelly met with the commission to discus land in the city’s industrial park area for a Hemp Processing proposal and retail outlet.
They had requested the city review 7.9 acres of free land for their hemp expansion.
Chuck Scott, executive director of the Dickinson County Economic Corporation, said he reviewed the request and believes that it meets the requirements for the city of Abilene’s Industrial Land Funding Policy.
The estimated capital investment is $840,000. It will employ five new employees making at least $20 per hour.
“New Horizon Hemp Processing, LLC is a fully integrated manufacturing company in an emerging industry,” Scott said in a letter to the commissioners. “They have been able to build a vertical operation and supply chain located entirely in the State of Kansas and mostly within Dickinson County. They are just beginning to introduce products to the market which can be distributed nationally and potentially internationally, which will benefit the city of Abilene through increased employment and capital investment as well as increased sales and ad valorem tax revenue.
“Based on New Horizon Hemp Processing, LLC, meeting the minimum requirements of the city of Abilene’s Industrial Land Funding Policy and having provided all documents requested in the policy, I would recommend that the City Commission for the city of Abilene, Kansas, consider approving the free land benefit request from the company.”
“One thing we have learned in the hemp industry is that things change by the day,” Wilkins said. “With things that are happening just yesterday, things are moving forward as far as band recognition. We are really looking forward with it.”
He said they are focusing on the CBD oil.
“But there are also a lot of other avenues that could coming forward,” he said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.