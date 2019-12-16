A Manhattan construction company will remodel the Abilene High School vocational-agriculture building.
The Abilene Board of Education approved Riley Construction Co. of Manhattan during the Dec. 9 meeting as the project manager to remodel the building. The remodel project is estimated to cost $1,028,000 and includes a small greenhouse.
“Riley Construction presented a design-build process for renovating that space,” said Superintendent Greg Brown. “We’re pretty excited about what they can do for us on that.”
The design-build concept reduces the dependency on architectural support, according to information provided by the USD 435 facilities task force.
Riley Construction is working with Anderson Knight Construction to design the project. The team has performed a great deal of work on the Kansas State University campus, according to the information.
The AHS vo-ag building is one of three facilities that were not remodeled as part of the $24.2 million bond issue approved by USD 435 voters in April 2014.
The two other facilities still needing upgrades are Cowboy Stadium — the football field and track; and the district’s bus barn.
When bids for the bond issue projects came in higher than expected at the time, the three projects were dropped, but board members said they would address those at a later time. In the years since, the district has “shored up” its capital outlay monies so money is available to start addressing the projects that were left behind.
This September, the facilities task force said remodeling the vocational building is the No. 1 priority because it is the one that serves the most students on a daily basis.
Three bids reviewed
The USD 435 facilities task force, comprised of Abilene Board of Education members Kyle Becker, Chris West and Jeff Bathurst and Superintendent Brown, made the recommendation to accept the Riley Construction proposal.
The task force also met with two other companies, including HTK Architects of Topeka, which presented a $1.7 million design plan; and BG Consultants of Manhattan with a $2.2 million plan. Neither design included a greenhouse.
“There’s some pretty dramatic cost differences between these three. I assume you’ve looked at this and Riley has a small greenhouse in their bid,” questioned Board Member Randy Gassman.
Bathurst said the two bids that were higher did not include the greenhouse — a necessary feature since the high school offers a horticulture program and has been using a hydroponic growing system.
“We felt we were getting a pretty good value,” Bathurst said.
Board Member Mark Wilson asked if the new design would address security issues at the vo-ag building.
Becker said it would be difficult to create a one-door entry; however, the plans for a “new open concept” proposed by Riley Construction will create a commons area and views to the hallway serving the restrooms.
Brown said a meeting will be held with the vo-ag instructors to get their ideas about “programming” so plans can be tweaked. Afterward, community manufacturing leaders will be contacted to get their thoughts.
“We’re anticipating in January bringing together a nice little group of community leaders for some input on these shop areas,” Brown said.
Board Member Gregg Noel commented that once the “tweaking” is completed, the bid from Riley Construction might increase “if we add something, or something’s not quite up to snuff,” he said. “For instance, with safety and security we may do this.”
Bathurst said the task force is aware there may be other costs.
West said the teachers who use the building will have the “majority of the say on how things are going to operate out there.”
Done by August?
Construction on the vo-ag building is expected to occur over the summer months and while district staff hope the building will be ready when the new school year starts in August, Becker said that might not be realistic.
“Their timeline right now — where we’re going to meet with teachers and do some programming on that end of it, make adjustments on the build and then obviously, do the majority of work over the summer — we may not get in just right when school starts,” he said.
However, that typically is not a problem because students in vo-ag classes often begin the year taking tests and doing other qualifying procedures before they begin work on projects, Becker said.
“So that shouldn’t affect the time being in the shop, per se,” he said.
Stadium proposals
The task force is still looking at various proposals from companies interested in remodeling Cowboy Stadium, including two companies that are preparing “turn-key” approaches as well as looking at remodeling the stadium in phases, according to task force information.
West said the task force has met with several construction companies regarding both the remodel of the stadium and vo-ag building.
“On the stadium we’ve gone to four or five (different companies) now,” West said. “We are making sure we’re going to spend the money wisely.”
