Monday evening the Abilene public schools Board of Education toured the vo-ag building to see the progress of the massive remodel taking place and later heard from instructor Jeff Austin about a plan to change the carpentry curriculum.
Board members gathered at the vo-ag building south of the high school and had a brief walk through with Superintendent Greg Brown, district maintenance supervisor Dave Canfield and Austin. Work continues on the project that will relocate and enlarge classrooms and lab space for carpentry, welding and agriculture classes.
During the regular meeting of the board, Austin presented a plan that was later adopted to change the current carpentry curriculum to a curriculum that will be more individualized student project and skills learning rather than a total class oriented project. Austin said currently the students in the class all work toward building a house every school year and his proposed course outline would progress the students through individualized skills with an individual project at the end of the class.
No more house
With this change, the woods classes would no longer build a complete house as a project each year. Austin hopes to be able to assist his seniors in obtaining an internship type program with local contractors as they complete their carpentry – construction class work during the final phase of the course.
Austin presented a power point presentation to the board of his ideas for the curriculum that he has developed using guidelines from the National Center for Construction Education and Research Curriculum. Austin said he has visited with a lot of other schools that are working with Salina Tech and by changing the curriculum, Abilene would not have to send the students to Salina, they would be taught the same skills in Abilene. He commented that the new curriculum for the high school would provide the students with expertise to go out into the work force or continue on to Salina Tech to get their credentials if that is what they want to do.
The new curriculum would enable the Abilene students to earn NCCER credentials after completing the courses at AHS. The first three credentials of NCCER Core, OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 are credentials students can earn for other classes like welding and ag classes, not just carpentry, he said. By going to the credentialing, there is a set number of classroom hours the students must have and thus would essentially eliminate the building of the house project.
Credentials
“I will have to go through the certification process myself in order to be classified as the instructor,” Austin said. “And I will.”
In the Carpentry Level One course, the students will build individual projects or lab projects. They will work independently on a project as they complete their classroom skills. He said this would be teaching to a skill acquisition instead of a project production outcome. Carpentry Level 2 classes may build a more deluxe garden shed type project at the conclusion of their program.
While creating the new curriculum, Austin was advised by the state department to include the development of a student organization for construction. He noted the organization known as SkillsUSA would be for the students enrolled in the Construction Pathway currently at the high school and would function similarly as FFA or FBLA chapters already in existence at AHS. Austin said he needs seven students to be able to establish a chapter and thought that would be doable at this time. This program will also enable kids to earn scholarships and do summer internships as well.
Internship
The aspect of the curriculum that drew the most comments and questions from the board was the idea of internships enabling students to work with local contractors during their final year in the program.
“I really like this program and seeing the individualized learning instead of just having that one big project,” board member Jennifer Waite said.
High school principal Ben Smith told the board about the current Construction Pathway at the high school and how he would perceive the new curriculum fitting into a ‘revised’ Pathway. He said essentially the names of the current classes are being altered instead of adding a whole new set of classes.
“I really like the individual project idea because not everyone does well in a group project,” board member Veronica Murray said. “The only downfall I see to not doing the house project is the idea of having internships with local realtors in possible learning how to market the house for sale or even design, students not helping design or choose materials, paint colors etc. But I do like the credentialing and the internship aspect at the completition.”
The board approved the adoption of the new curriculum and the establishment of the SkillsUSA chapter at the high school.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
