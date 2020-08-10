Businesses across Dickinson County and outside the city of Abilene can apply for a Community Development Block Grant,
Dickinson County has been awarded $132,000 for the program and the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation will be the point of contact for applicants.
More information is available at www.dkedc.com under the Business tab and Local Incentives.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
“We are grateful for the county commission efforts to help businesses across the county and we appreciate the support and effort of North Central Regional Planning Commission in the process of requesting these funds,” said DKEDC Director Chuck Scott.
