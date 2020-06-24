The city of Abilene is now accepting grant applications for its Community Development Block Grant program. The City received $132,000 to help businesses with payroll and inventory expenses for businesses affected by COVID-19.
For more information, please visit: www.AbileneCityHall.com/cdbg-cv.
Grant applications are due by 5 pm on Friday, July 10.
